Supporting Stephanie Bator

This 27 year old mom and wife took a turn in her health from thinking she had a stomach bug to a mass in her appendix/ colon. She has gone through the surgery and has been in the hospital for over a week seeing her daughter only through video calls. She is missing work as well and her amazing husband is not leaving her side to help her get her strength back. They are still awaiting more news about chemo and or radiation in the near future. She will be on watch for the next 5 years because cancer in the appendix is very rare and painful. Please help with what you can to help make up for the bills while they are missing work. And prayers would be greatly appreciated…thank you.