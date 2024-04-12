Supporting Stephanie Bator

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $2,400
Campaign funds will be received by Stephanie Bator
This 27 year old mom and wife took a turn in her health from thinking she had a stomach bug to a mass in her appendix/ colon. She has gone through the surgery and has been in the hospital for over a week seeing her daughter only through video calls. She is missing work as well and her amazing husband is not leaving her side to help her get her strength back. They are still awaiting more news about chemo and or radiation in the near future. She will be on watch for the next 5 years because cancer in the appendix is very rare and painful. Please help with what you can to help make up for the bills while they are missing work. And prayers would be greatly appreciated…thank you.
Praying for comfort, peace, and healing ❤️
Wishing you the very best Steph!
Praying for you and your family. ❤️
Get well soon, praying for you .
Praying for a speedy recovery! Love you
October 15th, 2024
She is going to have one more surgery. Praying it is the last one for her it will be happening on Halloween morning I will update as I can
April 12th, 2024
Our update is that Tuesday morning Stephanie was not feeling well. Luckily she went to doctors and was found that her large intestine was tangled and kink stopping blood flow to her other organs slowly killing them. She had emergency surgery Wednesday morning and is now in a slow recovery. Anything helps her please she was just getting back on her feet when this struck her hard.
October 26th, 2023
New news during the follow up another tumor was found and there is still too much blockage and will be on a a clear liquid diet until further notice. Treatments are on hold until surgery for this tumor. This was not even in the thoughts but taking it step by step.
October 8th, 2023
She is finally out of the surgery. Now is the time for being careful and being home for a week then will need to seek out her options of treatment for recovery she will be headed to Md Anderson next week for the next steps to help her get back on her feet. Please help with what you can from just a prayer to 5 dollars for support. Thank you again
