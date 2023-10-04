Campaign Image

Help Vickie's Writing Journey For

Monthly Goal:

 USD $500

Total Raised:

 USD $295

Raised this month:

 USD $10

Campaign created by Vickie Smith Wiles

Campaign funds will be received by Vickie Smith Wiles

Help Vickie's Writing Journey For

As most of my readers already know, I’m Vickie Smith-Wiles. I’ve been writing about the political world since 2015. I’ve gained thousands of readers throughout the years. Made true friendships, in person and online.

That said...

YOUR donation helps me in many ways. First, there is not enough time in the day to do what you love to do ... write! YOUR donation, no matter how small will help me, HELP YOU. Helping Other People Everywhere... H.O.P.E.

My readers have asked me to start a GOFUNDME to help support my writing, but I never really gave it a lot of thought, until 2 yrs ago.

Therefore, YOUR donation allows me to write more, research more and post more on a daily basis. Without YOUR support, I wouldn’t have grown throughout the years.

I want to thank YOU, for loving me through all of my ups and downs. For being my rock when I had no ground to stand on. For the light you gave me on the days I had all, but run out of my own.

Take these words, not as payment for a debt owed, but as proof of the flowers you helped me grow.

I appreciate YOU more than words can say.

Love V🇺🇸

Recent Donations
Show:
Ken Eklund
$ 10.00 USD
6 hours ago

Ken Eklund
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Ken Eklund
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Michelle S
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Coffee on me to write more :)

Luann Kerres
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Love your encouraging writings so much Vickie. What a gift you are to us!

Luann Kerres
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you Vickie!!!

Ken Eklund
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Ken Eklund
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Ken Eklund
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Ken Eklund
$ 10.00 USD
6 months ago

Ken Eklund
$ 10.00 USD
7 months ago

Ken Eklund
$ 10.00 USD
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Ken Eklund
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

Ken Eklund
$ 10.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
10 months ago

Ken Eklund
$ 10.00 USD
11 months ago

Ken Eklund
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Ken Eklund
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Joesph Sikora
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo