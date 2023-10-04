Help Vickie's Writing Journey For

As most of my readers already know, I’m Vickie Smith-Wiles. I’ve been writing about the political world since 2015. I’ve gained thousands of readers throughout the years. Made true friendships, in person and online.



That said...

YOUR donation helps me in many ways. First, there is not enough time in the day to do what you love to do ... write! YOUR donation, no matter how small will help me, HELP YOU. Helping Other People Everywhere... H.O.P.E.

My readers have asked me to start a GOFUNDME to help support my writing, but I never really gave it a lot of thought, until 2 yrs ago.

Therefore, YOUR donation allows me to write more, research more and post more on a daily basis. Without YOUR support, I wouldn’t have grown throughout the years.

I want to thank YOU, for loving me through all of my ups and downs. For being my rock when I had no ground to stand on. For the light you gave me on the days I had all, but run out of my own.

Take these words, not as payment for a debt owed, but as proof of the flowers you helped me grow.

I appreciate YOU more than words can say.

Love V🇺🇸