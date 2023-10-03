Charli's Angels

Friends and Family,

Charli Wallace is my 12-year-old niece. At the beginning of summer, Charli started having body aches and fatigue along with a slight fever. Since these are typical symptoms of a virus, doctors were confident that it would run its course and summer fun would finally begin. As time went on her body began to tell a different story. In July, she completely lost the use of her legs and ultimately became reliant on a wheelchair and family to aide in daily needs. Her once energetic, active, softball playing young body was now in distress and in need of a miracle. After multiple doctor and hospital visits, Charli was diagnosed with Functional Movement Disorder. This was unfamiliar territory and there are no clear-cut answers as to why this happened to her. To regain the use of her legs, she will need to attend an intensive rehabilitation program that is only offered in a few states. In September, she was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital to be evaluated and was accepted into their program. Because of her age and the extreme need to get started quickly, Charli and her mother (Sherry Wallace) will be moving this month to Boston where she will receive the care needed to reach ultimate health.

Numerous people have reached out and inquired about Charli's health and ways they could donate while she receives treatment in Boston. In an effort to provide a platform to make donations for the Wallace family, we have created this "Charli's Angel's" account. I am certain of three things. One, my sister will not be happy with me for creating a fundraiser page. Both she and Jay have always been contributors in their community and would never ask for help. Two, the family will appreciate anything they receive and use it wisely. Third and most importantly, God always has a plan, and we must have faith in his power to heal and restore. Please continue to pray for Jay, Sherry, Huck and Charli as they embark on this unexpected journey.

Thanks for your love and support,

Jenny



