Charli's Angels

Friends and Family,
Charli Wallace is my 12-year-old niece. At the beginning of summer, Charli started having body aches and fatigue along with a slight fever. Since these are typical symptoms of a virus, doctors were confident that it would run its course and summer fun would finally begin. As time went on her body began to tell a different story. In July, she completely lost the use of her legs and ultimately became reliant on a wheelchair and family to aide in daily needs. Her once energetic, active, softball playing young body was now in distress and in need of a miracle. After multiple doctor and hospital visits, Charli was diagnosed with Functional Movement Disorder. This was unfamiliar territory and there are no clear-cut answers as to why this happened to her. To regain the use of her legs, she will need to attend an intensive rehabilitation program that is only offered in a few states. In September, she was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital to be evaluated and was accepted into their program. Because of her age and the extreme need to get started quickly, Charli and her mother (Sherry Wallace) will be moving this month to Boston where she will receive the care needed to reach ultimate health.
Numerous people have reached out and inquired about Charli's health and ways they could donate while she receives treatment in Boston. In an effort to provide a platform to make donations for the Wallace family, we have created this "Charli's Angel's" account. I am certain of three things. One, my sister will not be happy with me for creating a fundraiser page. Both she and Jay have always been contributors in their community and would never ask for help. Two, the family will appreciate anything they receive and use it wisely. Third and most importantly, God always has a plan, and we must have faith in his power to heal and restore. Please continue to pray for Jay, Sherry, Huck and Charli as they embark on this unexpected journey.
Thanks for your love and support,
Jenny
Charli is a bright young lady who wears her heart on her sleeve! Brandon and I were blessed to be able to coach her in Macedonia! She is very coachable and the best teammate! We love you Charli! Much love-Coach B, April, Brooke and Rylynn
Charli was one of my fav kids to ever coach. We just found out about her and wish her luck. Hope to see her again on the field soon!!!!!!!!
So sorry to hear this. Prayers to Charli and the Wallace/Hopkins family!
We were so sorry to hear what your family and Charli has been going through. May God bless the hands of the doctors as they restore her to health. Praying for you guys.
November 19th, 2023
Charli made it to Boston and in true sports fan fashion she arrived in all Atlanta Braves attire. Boston Childrens Hospital is absolutely amazing. Charli has phenomenal doctors and therapist that work with her and push her daily. Her intensive program consist of 8 hour days full of various therapies which include physical occupational, psychological, music, art and skill set therapies. The goal is to reprogram the brain to send signals to her legs to function again. She has had some grueling days and the last month has been tough. She is making progress and is gaining strength everyday. She misses her home, family and friends. So many people have lifted her spirits by praying, calling , texting, sending cards and gifts. Charli has had several visitors and has loved the escape those familiar faces bring. Thank you to all that have poured love into this girl! Jay and Sherry have been in absolute shock over donations they have received. It has helped pay for a place to live, many air flights, food, Ubers, train tickets and all the basic necessities that come with relocating to another city. They are beyond grateful to everyone for the constant support. Please continue to pray for Charli’s healing! God is in the details and working his magic for sure.
Much Love,
Jenny and Family
