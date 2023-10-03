Getting very Desperate for help!





I hope this message finds you well. My name is George Powell, and I am reaching out to you in a time of great need. My life has taken an unexpected and challenging turn, and I find myself struggling to maintain my independence and make ends meet.

Almost a month ago, my car was repossessed, which has severely impacted my ability to earn any income and manage daily tasks. While my food and medical needs are covered, SNAP benefits do not extend to essential household items such as toothpaste, soap, toilet paper, tissues, trash bags, cat food, and kitty litter. These items are crucial for maintaining a clean and healthy living environment, and I am finding it increasingly difficult to afford them.

I am currently laid off from work and disabled, with arthritis in several areas, emphysema or COPD, and sleep apnea. Despite using a CPAP machine daily and scoring well on it, I remain fatigued throughout the day. These health challenges make it impossible for me to work again, and I am waiting for Social Security disability benefits to come through. Unfortunately, I have not heard anything from my attorney or Social Security, and the uncertainty is overwhelming.

A very kind person has generously covered my rent for July, August, and September, but I am deeply concerned about October’s rent. I am reaching out to seek financial assistance to cover my immediate needs and rent. Additionally, if I am able to raise enough funds, I would like to purchase an electric bike. This bike would provide me with a means of transportation, allowing me to regain some independence and reduce the burden on those who are currently helping me.

I understand that times are tough for many, and any help, no matter how small, would be deeply appreciated. Your generosity would make a significant difference in my life, helping me navigate these difficult times and move towards a more stable future.

I can also accept donations on cash app, just reach out to me for the number.

