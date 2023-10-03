Help Family of J6 Prisoner Isaac Sturgeon





Our son, Isaac Sturgeon, went alone to the Trump rally on January 6. Traveling from our town in Montana, he was excited to attend this rally at the U.S. Capitol. Isaac was walking by the Capitol with the crowd and stopped when he came to a police barricade. He expressed his appreciation to the police who were there. Standing quietly with his hands in his pockets, commotion began around him. The barricade was pushed, causing the crowd to fall down the stairs. He had to put his hands out to protect himself from injury, thereby touching the barricade. He was charged because of this incident. As a result, his life, his business, and our lives are terribly changed.

My name is Mary Sturgeon, my husband is Steve, and our hearts are broken because of what this corrupt government is doing to our beloved son. Our two daughters and their husbands are crushed. After being offered a plea deal that he could not with integrity accept, Isaac was found guilty (of being a conservative) on all counts. He stood firm, and he is being punished for standing for truth.

He is my hero.

Now, I must add new words to my vocabulary: Felon. Prison. When I saw the judge at the sham trial taking catnaps, I knew the outcome was already determined. The charges are bogus and the evidence was twisted during the trial.

*He has no criminal record.

*He did not hurt anyone.

*He did not bring a weapon or wear riot gear.

*He did not break or vandalize anything.

Isaac never entered, nor attempted to enter the Capitol building.

He is a calm, steady young man whose life is about to be horribly changed. On Tuesday, September 27, 2023 he was sentenced to 72 months of incarceration in a federal penitentiary. SIX years. *He will enter the Elkton Federal Correction Institution in Ohio on January 4, 2024.* We are heartbroken. We want this nightmare to be over. In a very few weeks, our lives will be altered in a staggering manner. Please pray for Isaac, our family, our devastated friends, and our beloved country.

Isaac has worked hard for years to build a successful landscaping business, which he operates by himself. He financially supports his young daughter who lives overseas with her mother. Because the government seized his passport three years ago, he has never held his daughter. She sees and talks with her "Poppa" via video calls, but that will suddenly stop.

He will soon be "unemployed". We will struggle to cover Isaac's monthly bills, prison commissary expenses, financial support for his daughter, and travel expenses to visit our son across the country in prison. Financial contributions of any size are greatly appreciated. We are grateful for your kindness.

More importantly, I ask for your prayers. We want the Lord to use us for His glory. We, and Isaac, need strength to go through this valley, but my prayer is that God will bring us through to the other side having grown closer to Him.

We have been chosen for such a time as this. This political persecution is much bigger than our family. I am a soft-spoken person, but now I am speaking out on behalf of all the January 6 defendants, and all citizens...before they come for the rest of us. When my son must enter prison, I will remind him of this verse: “For I the Lord thy God will hold thy right hand, saying unto thee, Fear not: I will help thee.” Isaiah 41:13.