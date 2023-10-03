Help Family of J6 Prisoner Isaac Sturgeon

Campaign funds will be received by Mary Sturgeon
My name is Mary Sturgeon, my husband is Steve, and our hearts are broken because of what this corrupt government is doing to our beloved son. Our two daughters and their husbands are crushed. After being offered a plea deal that he could not with integrity accept, Isaac was found guilty (of being a conservative) on all counts. He stood firm, and he is being punished for standing for truth.
He is my hero.
Now, I must add new words to my vocabulary: Felon. Prison. When I saw the judge at the sham trial taking catnaps, I knew the outcome was already determined. The charges are bogus and the evidence was twisted during the trial.
*He has no criminal record.
*He did not hurt anyone.
*He did not bring a weapon or wear riot gear.
*He did not break or vandalize anything.
Isaac never entered, nor attempted to enter the Capitol building.
He is a calm, steady young man whose life is about to be horribly changed. On Tuesday, September 27, 2023 he was sentenced to 72 months of incarceration in a federal penitentiary. SIX years. *He will enter the Elkton Federal Correction Institution in Ohio on January 4, 2024.* We are heartbroken. We want this nightmare to be over. In a very few weeks, our lives will be altered in a staggering manner. Please pray for Isaac, our family, our devastated friends, and our beloved country.
Isaac has worked hard for years to build a successful landscaping business, which he operates by himself. He financially supports his young daughter who lives overseas with her mother. Because the government seized his passport three years ago, he has never held his daughter. She sees and talks with her "Poppa" via video calls, but that will suddenly stop.
He will soon be "unemployed". We will struggle to cover Isaac's monthly bills, prison commissary expenses, financial support for his daughter, and travel expenses to visit our son across the country in prison. Financial contributions of any size are greatly appreciated. We are grateful for your kindness.
More importantly, I ask for your prayers. We want the Lord to use us for His glory. We, and Isaac, need strength to go through this valley, but my prayer is that God will bring us through to the other side having grown closer to Him.
We have been chosen for such a time as this. This political persecution is much bigger than our family. I am a soft-spoken person, but now I am speaking out on behalf of all the January 6 defendants, and all citizens...before they come for the rest of us. When my son must enter prison, I will remind him of this verse: “For I the Lord thy God will hold thy right hand, saying unto thee, Fear not: I will help thee.” Isaiah 41:13.
January 11th, 2025
•I was able to visit Isaac three glorious days in a row over Christmas! Other family members also visited him with me. He is doing well.
•Isaac said some of the J6ers in his prison are distressed because they don't know if they will be released when President Trump assumes office. From what I have heard in the J6 community on the outside, it sounds quite hopeful. I myself heard President Trump say he will be pardoning within the first 9 minutes of his presidency. I believe he is careful not to say too much. He is wise to "keep his cards hidden."
**Isaac told me he has, by God's grace, prepared himself for either outcome. He called today and said that he had told God in the beginning that if he doesn't get out early, he's willing to stay in to be sure that Trump gets in and America is helped. My hero.**
• I have a request from a lady who is a behind the scenes editor at Epoch Times. She wants to start a regular podcast and has featured me for her first one. She is going to premiere the interview on YouTube and on Rumble tonight, Fri, Jan 10, at 9 pm ET. She asked if I could share it with others. It's good to have many people watching during the premiere because if there is interest in the premiere, the algorithm will suggest the video to other people. The interview is over 2 hours long. If you just check in for five minutes, you don't need to watch the whole interview, it would help her....and you already know our story! Here is the link: https://youtu.be/ccSmBvzcmh4 **It is recorded, in case you want to share it or watch it later.
December 14th, 2024
We are thrilled that President Trump won the election! This gives us hope that true justice will come for our son and for hundreds of others whose lives have been traumatized by this regime. We pray for President Trump that he will have wisdom to do the right thing and release the J6ers and other prisoners who have been falsely convicted and incarcerated in this system.
This picture is of our three children after our eldest daughter's wedding. Our children have a strong bond. Isaac's sisters and their husbands long for the day Isaac will be freed.
I will travel to visit Isaac at Christmastime. It will be good.
November 18th, 2024
***I'm asking if you would please sign the following petition demanding release of all J6ers. It will ask for a brief reason they should be pardoned. Various reasons... it was a setup, the charges were false, none of it was like the summer of 2020, etc:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/no-man-left-behind-new-petition-calls-release/
There are people and groups fighting against pardons, so prayer is still appreciated.💜
***This is from Isaac's appeals attorney (a public defender) the day after the elections:
"Isaac’s brief to the Court of Appeals is currently due on January 27th. Given the outcome of the election, it may be that briefing in the Court of Appeals will NOT BE NECESSARY if we can position Isaac for relief from the administration that will be taking over on January 20th. We are thinking about how best to take advantage of this new development."
The capital letters are my (Mary's) emphasis. It appears that she thinks they may not have to proceed with Isaac's case, meaning she expects pardons to come!
The next day, I received this from another defendant's mom,
"I just wanted to share that Brad's appeal lawyer reached out and said they are all meeting on this Friday about the BIG changes coming once Trump is in office and how it will CHANGE to defending them all on appeal! Very, very exciting things ahead!"
(The accompanying picture is of Isaac several years ago. He was pretty excited to purchase this piece of equipment.)
October 20th, 2024
September 21st, 2024
The picture here is of Isaac several years ago at Arlington National Cemetery. His Grandpa Sturgeon was a Marine who served in WW II and again in the Korean War under Chesty, at The Chosin Reservoir. I was touched by Isaac's deep contemplation and respect for our military men and women.
I am deeply moved by the generosity of so many patriots. You are helping to ease my burden and all of this encourages me to fight harder for everyone. Thank you.
(This link of my interview should be easier to access: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/j6-mother-fights-her-sons-freedom-isaac-sturgeon/ )
I'd like to share with you what the Gateway Pundit news outlet did today on Isaac's behalf. I appreciate their kindness:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/08/j6-mother-fights-her-sons-freedom-isaac-sturgeon/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=j6-mother-fights-her-sons-freedom-isaac-sturgeon&fbclid=IwY2xjawE3YeRleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHRPdQRl2I-wGg7gLFyeWAcWnCySe8DmnYgW3o8ICTgHLGTjXgrkla5wZdQ_aem_NuTyjsW6rJQQl4SE4I_m4g
Please feel free to share with others.
August 18th, 2024
While at Freedom Corner, I met Brandon Fellows. He is a J6er who is out of prison and living in DC. You may have seen him online sitting behind Fauci during the Covid hearings. He is quite a character! I was happy to meet him and others who attended each night.
And yet...Isaac has been in prison 227 days, with 4,153 more to go. I miss him extra this week. But the Lord will carry him, and our family, through for God's glory. God is always good to me.
August 12th, 2024
UPDATE #1 from my DC trip:
•I was privileged to stay with these two ladies! The one in the red is Micki Whitthoeft, mother of unarmed Ashli Babbitt, who was shot to death in the Capitol on Jan 6. The one in blue is Nicole Refitt, whose husband they claimed had a gun on Jan 6. He did not have one, and they never proved it, but they sentenced him to 7 years anyway. It was an honor to be with them and spend so much time with them.
•These two ladies regularly attend trials of January 6 defendants to encourage them and show support. I was able to attend a trial with them one morning. It did bring back some strong emotions, but I was so glad to be a comfort to other frightened J6 family members.
•Micki and Nicole rent a home in DC, and they hold the vigil at the DC Federal Prison for the prisoners every night of the week. That's where they sing with the DC prisoners, and they read the names of each of J6 prisoner, Isaac included, in the country. After we sang with the prisoners, we watched for them to flicker their lights off and on and the prison building. I attended the vigil at Freedom Corner on four evenings.
July 22nd, 2024
I sent this to my prayer groups:
• Prayer is appreciated as I fly to DC this coming week. Several J6 families have been invited to attend a press conference with lawmakers in front of the Supreme Court on Mon, July 29. The organizers will give us a place to stay, but the flights and car rental will be at my own expense. This, along with household and personal expenses, is why I continue to work at the middle school. If anyone desires to help, please let them know they can go to this page: https://www.givesendgo.com/GB6TM . I see the sacrifices of our political prisoners, and I see the examples of other Jan 6 family members who fight for the entire J6 community. They inspire me to do this, not just for my son but for all the January 6 defendants and prisoners. I will remain for a few days in DC and advocate for them in the offices of many senators and congressmen.
• I will also speak with the public defenders in the appeals department in DC. Isaac's new appeal attorney will be out of town, but I will visit with her supervisor. The Supreme Court decision was good. However, the DOJ is trying to do a work-around to make the charges stick. Our appeals attorney says she wants to wait and see what happens to other defendants. We would like to get things rolling, so please pray for me to have wisdom.
•Also, I will drive to see Isaac one morning since I will be so close!
June 22nd, 2024
Steve and I flew to Ohio to finally visit Isaac! It was a two day visit on Sat/Sun, June 1-2, 2024. Our visit was wonderful! Isaac is in good spirits. He is healthy. He takes tablespoons of olive oil to help maintain his health. His skin looks healthy to my husband and to me. Isaac said he's been trying to get outside as much as possible. He walks the track daily, and they are playing a lot of softball right now. He has taken a couple of different classes and said that when the rotation comes around for certain classes, he will sign up for something again. He was teaching a strength and conditioning class for a while. He was able to help an older inmate in a wheelchair to gently stretch his injured knees. It gave the gentleman good relief for quite a while. Isaac was happy that he could help someone in that way.
He had lots of stories to tell. I enjoyed just listening to him talk. As many of you know, he is a good listener, not overly talkative, but he had plenty to say during our visits, and I loved it! I basked in the sound of his voice and the hugs we received.
Isaac talked about various inmate personalities that he deals with daily. Isaac is good with people. He hesitantly and humbly told me that he felt like he was made for this. I know God prepared him for this. He mentioned that many inmates don't look each other in the eyes or smile. However, he said that he does smile at people on purpose to help himself and the others remember that they are still human. Thankfully, this is a low security prison, so some of them don't see a smile as a threat like they would in a medium or high security.
I told him that I had read about someone who had been in prison saying, "It is better to never quite fit in." They said that it's good to remain the person you are and to be human. Of course, he adapts in certain ways to the culture and the economy in a prison, but he is still very much our Isaac!
May 25th, 2024
Please write our son. He greatly appreciates the letters:
May 14th, 2024
Isaac called me Sunday morning from prison to wish me a Happy Mother's Day. ❤️💔❤️ He read me quotes from Sophie Scholl. Made me cry good tears for my hero. He thanked me and all of you for fighting for them. Here is what he read to me:
"The real damage is done by those millions who want to 'survive.' The honest men who just want to be left in peace. Those who don’t want their little lives disturbed by anything bigger than themselves. Those with no sides and no causes. Those who won’t take measure of their own strength, for fear of antagonizing their own weakness. Those who don’t like to make waves—or enemies. Those for whom freedom, honour, truth, and principles are only literature. Those who live small...if you keep it small, you’ll keep it under control. If you don’t make any noise, the bogeyman won’t find you. But it’s all an illusion, because they die too, those people who roll up their spirits into tiny little balls so as to be safe. Safe?! From what? Life is always on the edge of death; narrow streets lead to the same place as wide avenues, and a little candle burns itself out just like a flaming torch does. I choose my own way to burn." ~Sophie Scholl
She also said, "I will cling to the rope God has thrown me in Jesus Christ, even when my numb hands can no longer feel it."
After hearing her sentence of execution by guillotine, she walked out to the courtyard and said, "The sun still shines."
I say of her...courageous. Read her story. She was a 21 year old university student in Germany during during the Holocaust.
For I the Lord thy God will hold thy right hand, saying unto thee, Fear not; I will help thee. Isa. 41:13.
March 11th, 2024
Isaac is doing pretty well. His attitude is amazing to me. He has a job in facilities. I emailed him the other day and commented that I felt bad that his prison has been on lockdown for awhile. This means they cannot go outside. His response was, "We always win. No one takes our happiness here!"
Thank you so much for your support. I am very grateful for each of you who pray for us and for those who donate.
**I received an amazing opportunity to attend CPAC in DC last month. There was much support there for J6ers. I ended up being interviewed on Frank Speech (Lindell TV). You may enjoy watching it:
https://frankspeech.com/Video/mary-sturgein-joins-david-clements-at-cpac-dc-2024
OR
https://photos.app.goo.gl/cFxcLQmcXsu19DRYA
January 5th, 2024
He's in. Today is Jan. 4, 2023. The door is shut behind him. But we will have him back again. Isaac's dear aunt lodged him at her house and then drove him to the prison today. He walked in as a brave, calm, and honorable man.
January 5th, 2024
We saw our son off at the airport yesterday, January 3, 2023. It was a sweet time together, and tears were shed. Please read the words to the song, "God Be With You Til We Meet Again." After we left Isaac, he sent this verse to our family:
John 16:22 , AND YE NOW THEREFORE HAVE SORROW: BUT I WILL SEE YOU AGAIN, AND YOUR HEART SHALL REJOICE, AND YOUR JOY NO MAN TAKETH FROM YOU.
God gifted us with a visit from our dear retired family doctor at the airport. He loves Isaac. He delivered him as a baby!
November 23rd, 2023
We now know when Isaac has to report to prison. He must turn himself in on Thursday, January 4, 2024. We are thankful for a few more weeks to have him with us and of freedom for him. He will report to the Elkton Federal Correction Institution in Lisbon, Ohio. It is a very long way from his residence in Montana and from us also here in Montana. If you would like to write him, I will include his address below. I have also edited our campaign description to include his surrender date and location. We thank you all for your care, your generosity, and your prayers.
Isaac Steve Sturgeon
83885-053
FCI ELKTON
Federal Correctional Institution
P.O. Box 10
Lisbon OH 44432
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.