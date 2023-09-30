Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $29,710

Campaign created by Tressa Aleshire

Campaign funds will be received by Paige Powell

Corry Reiling Foundation

This foundation is being created in memory of Corry Reiling.  Corry was a huge part of the sports community and we wanted to create something to honor him.  The funds raised through this campaign will go towards sponsoring kids who don't have the means to participate in sports otherwise.  Sponsoring to play on a season for a team, helping buy gear, helping with lessons etc.  The family's hope is that this can bring kids the joy of sports that meant so much to Corry. To contribute and further Corry's love of sports and make all sports more accessible to more families, please consider donating and helping his legacy live on.

Recent Donations
Kelters
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Hueys
$ 300.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Illusive visions tattoo
$ 100.00 USD
17 days ago

Tammy Neu
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

Helene and Kent Ramey
$ 500.00 USD
11 months ago

Grandparents of Luca and Nicholas Moscaritolo
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Rita Rosas
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Tessei Nguyen
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Birthday remembrance

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

My sincerest condolences to the families impacted by his loss.

Rena
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Happy birthday Corry 💙💙💙

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Miss ya Corry.

Walters Family
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Patrick Woydziak
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

What a great foundation and legacy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 USD
1 year ago

Inspired by your lives and lost my Dad too young. May you continue his legacy in your lives and the lives this program touches.

Mohr Ohana
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Love and Aloha

Courtney Johnson
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

The Hubble Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Copper Hill Farm
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Heartbroken but giving good Universe energy to your family

