Corry Reiling Foundation

This foundation is being created in memory of Corry Reiling. Corry was a huge part of the sports community and we wanted to create something to honor him. The funds raised through this campaign will go towards sponsoring kids who don't have the means to participate in sports otherwise. Sponsoring to play on a season for a team, helping buy gear, helping with lessons etc. The family's hope is that this can bring kids the joy of sports that meant so much to Corry. To contribute and further Corry's love of sports and make all sports more accessible to more families, please consider donating and helping his legacy live on.
Birthday remembrance
My sincerest condolences to the families impacted by his loss.
Happy birthday Corry 💙💙💙
Miss ya Corry.
What a great foundation and legacy.
Inspired by your lives and lost my Dad too young. May you continue his legacy in your lives and the lives this program touches.
Love and Aloha
Heartbroken but giving good Universe energy to your family
