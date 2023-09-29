Support for the Louis Heath Family

I don't think that any of my life experiences prepared me for the loss of my precious late Husband of 50 years. Louis lost his battle with cancer on November 14th, 2022. While I struggle every minute of every day since his passing, I hold on to so many beautiful memories of the life we shared together. I am so grateful and blessed that God joined us together on May 23,1973 and the good Lord blessed us with two beautiful children, Logan and Jocelyn and our precious granddaughter Adriel. It is important to share that my loving husband and father was a Navy Veteran serving during the Viet Nam era and he spent his professional career as a County Sheriffs Deputy. Louis had a passion for History especially related to the Vikings and the Medieval periods. He collected many items such as helmets, armor, chain maille, pendents, swords and he loved attending various reenactment Fares. He and I loved collecting old medicine and apothecary bottles, fruit jars and other vintage/antique items. Sometimes it seemed like we were living in a museum, and I say that with good humor.

I now find myself, like so many others in today's society, living on a fixed income and faced with numerous financial obligations such as funeral expenses and property taxes. Not to mention day to day living expenses. I have spent many hours, days and months in prayer before making this decision to finally ask for financial help through this platform, especially when so many others are also in desperate need.

I am setting up this campaign now because I am one of those in desperate need to pay my property taxes, funeral related expenses, and medical bills. At the same time, I am currently attempting to find new homes for Louis' collectibles. Therefore, I would like to offer a gift of one of his bottle collectibles for any donation of $25.00 or more. I will cover the cost of shipping. So you see that not only does your giving help me meet my financial debt, it will provide a new home for some of Louis' beloved collection of bottles.

Thanks to each and every person that has read my campaign request.

Wishing Peace and God's Love to all.

Respectfully,

Joyce Heath, wife, mother and faithful servant to our Lord and Savior