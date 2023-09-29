UKRAINE BENEFIT CONCERT SEYMOUR CT

HEALING and HOPE those suffering in UKRAINE

Collecting and shipping Warm Clothes, Blankets, Supplies for displaced people and refugees

Collecting and Shipping Treats for the Troops

We are raising funds for the Massachusetts registered charity: Promoting the Protection of Solonyanshchyna. The charity is run out of the Intercession Church in the village of Solony. The parish priest of the congregation has left for the conflict. Here is his facebook page which has some pictures of the work that they are doing: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007071164267

There are many heartbreaking stories of people in desperate need. Many of the villages were already very poor. They are in need of the simplest items like toothbrushes. With the winter weather coming soon, they will be in increasingly dire need of warm clothes both for children and adults.

On November 12th at 230PM our church, The Seymour United Methodist Church in Seymour, Connecticut will be hosting a Ukraine Benefit Concert. (See eventbrite.com for info regarding free tickets.)

The Yevshan Ukrainian Chorale of Hartford will be presenting a very engaging program of charming and quaint Ukrainian folk songs as well as lush and inspirational liturgical pieces.

The concert will also feature Iveria, a Boston based men's ensemble that sings the most exhilarating and intriguing Georgian folk music. There is a saying that when Georgians sing the angels stop to listen.

In addition, local singers will join in a mass choir singing the 19th century anthem: Prayer for Ukraine - Molytva za Ukrayinu and Many Years - Mnohaya Lita a Ukrainian song of blessing.

Lessia Shajenko, a Ukrainian American, whose nephew is in the conflict, will share some pictures and stories from the work of the PPS.

The director of Yevshan Chorale, Alex Kuzma, will also share regarding his recent visit to Ukraine. He works in development for the Catholic University of Ukraine. After the concert, everyone will share in a Georgian "Supra" celebration, sharing reflections on the day, toasts, and more music.

Our earnest hope is that in this time together we can deepen our understanding of the needs of the people of Ukraine, and be motivated to help.