Smith Family Homestead

#GivingTuesday2023 Grace and peace everyone, my name is Rod Smith we recently lost our main stream of income. I was released from a job I held for nine years. I am a husband and Father of three amazing children. We are trying to maintain a Homestead And believing that God will work all of this together for a greater good! Just recently, I have been getting invited to step out in faith, ministry, speaking engagements, and discipling. I have always worked hard in order to maintain my family and ministry And it is challenging to be without income!

I’m having faith that until another door opens many of you will bless us with all we need to maintain the home and family needs as well as increase in the calling to reach more lost and hurting people! I host a podcast called the millennial mustard seed that the Lord has given to me. Four years of ministering in the airways that has opened doors, to boots on the ground ministry. Partner with me to keep everything going denying the devils plans to stop everything we have worked so hard for.

We are fighting the good fight of faith. And this is our time of need. Please partner with us to get over the hurdle that has been thrown our way.

no weapon formed against me will prosper!

Grace and peace in Jesus name





Love Brother Rodney