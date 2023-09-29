Smith Family Homestead

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,795
Campaign funds will be received by Rodney Smith
#GivingTuesday2023 Grace and peace everyone, my name is Rod Smith we recently lost our main stream of income. I was released from a job I held for nine years. I am a husband and Father of three amazing children. We are trying to maintain a Homestead And believing that God will work all of this together for a greater good! Just recently, I have been getting invited to step out in faith, ministry, speaking engagements, and discipling. I have always worked hard in order to maintain my family and ministry And it is challenging to be without income!
I’m having faith that until another door opens many of you will bless us with all we need to maintain the home and family needs as well as increase in the calling to reach more lost and hurting people! I host a podcast called the millennial mustard seed that the Lord has given to me. Four years of ministering in the airways that has opened doors, to boots on the ground ministry. Partner with me to keep everything going denying the devils plans to stop everything we have worked so hard for.
We are fighting the good fight of faith. And this is our time of need. Please partner with us to get over the hurdle that has been thrown our way.
no weapon formed against me will prosper!
Grace and peace in Jesus name
Love Brother Rodney
Gods got you! Hold on tight! May He give you the Peace that passes all understanding!
Multiplied blessings!
I invite you to accept the living water and bread of life into your spirits and ask the oil of blessing would be applied liberally to them.
God’s blessings and favor be over you and your family. I pray all attacks against your finances be broken off in the mighty name of Jesus. I call in floods of living water from Zion to equip and provide all you need to the spilling over into the world around you. I pray for open doors that lead you out of the corrupted monetary system and into Kingdom resources and freedom.Thank you Jesus
