Campaign Image

SALTFEST

Goal:

 USD $7,000

Raised:

 USD $3,454

Campaign created by Jada Rahn

Campaign funds will be received by Jada Rahn

SALTFEST.live is a movement to bring like minded people together in a world of things gone wrong. We believe in God, family and country. If you want to meet people who are trying to make a difference please consider donating so we can continue to hold events. Events info can be found on https://saltfest.live/ We also have a business directory there for anyone interested. 
Recent Donations
wire from odysee
$ 35.00 USD
3 months ago

Randall Stewart
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

HandyNews
$ 32.00 USD
3 months ago

Can't wait to be at the next one!

Patriot Duck
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

I would like XL 1 Red Dawn Radio Saltfest shirt.

Brian Kircher
$ 15.00 USD
3 months ago

Thx Jada

ShakeyBallz
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

REEEEEEEEEEEEEE

rosemary james
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

SALTFEST PEPE SHIRT FOR MY BROTHER

Brianrwk
$ 60.00 USD
3 months ago

Thx, have an Amazin' day!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

TEE SHIRT FOR SHADILAY, KNOCK OFF 75 YEARS FOR TAAXI?

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

2 RDR saltfest black T shirts, Juan Small Juan Large +shipping.. TANX, -Cucumber Juan

6079SmithW13
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

This is for GBKITTYS Salfest shirt! HUZZAH!

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 USD
4 months ago

S&H

Taaxi
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Long live Saltfest! +Tshirt

CarolTheCowgirl
$ 55.00 USD
4 months ago

Supporting the cause for Freedom!

Randall Stewart
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

KanaKana
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

T shirt's Much love to SaltFest, Team Christ and the Gorilla Base

sagaciousowl
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

T-shirt

rosemary james
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

PureBlood Media
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Awesome all the way !!

