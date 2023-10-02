McLean Ministries

Goal:
USD $72,000
Raised:
USD $34,140
Campaign funds will be received by Kara Isaacson-McLean
Hello! We're the McLean's; Shane, Kara, Ali and Ava. We're a family in Southwest Michigan on a mission to help all Churches and Ministries, around the country, unite under one common cause; taking their local regions for Christ.
We've served in full time ministry for the last 12 plus years in Southwest Michigan. We've run the gambit from kids to seniors and are currently the senior leaders and apostolic oversight of Friday Night Light Ministries in Southwest Michigan which includes The Barn Church & Ministries, TBC Training Center and The 5 Conference. The Training Center helps equip people in Foundations of Faith and Leadership development training. The Church has many adult, kids, and student services and ministries, where each generation is built up to know their identity in Christ and be empowered to make a difference in the Kingdom no matter their age! We are presence-driven, believe in creating environments where people encounter Christ and are empowered to advance the Kingdom. We believe a moment in His presence can change a life - for the better - forever. Simply put, we make space for God to work and we go where He leads.
We are raising support on a monthly basis to lessen the financial burden of our church so that we can launch out into the region in order to continue the work we've seen change lives for the better and the church can focus more on advancing the Kingdom. We welcome you to partner with us and help make the dream of unity come true by becoming one body with many organs all serving the whole, to be a part of what He is doing in this day and hour!
Please partner with us today and help us continue to advance His Kingdom in our region, state, nation, and world!
With Much Love,
-Shane, Kara and Girls
Thank you for your generosity - it means so much that you believe in the move of God that is happening!
