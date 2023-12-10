Help Braelyn Beat Brain Cancer

Raised:
USD $19,915
Braelyn Hollensbe is a beautiful high school Junior who is an avid horseback rider and loves choir and theater. She celebrated her 16th birthday just one day before a sudden onslaught of symptoms that would change her and her family's lives forever. While enjoying activities with her church's youth group, Braelyn began to experience numbness in her mouth, face, and arm. Her parents picked her up early to discover her ability to speak was diminishing quickly. She was taken straight to the hospital and within the hour, on a life flight to Greenville Memorial Hospital. At this point, she had lost all the ability to speak and was having unending seizures and burning pain. Braelyn was diagnosed with a high grade pediatric brain tumor. To date, Braelyn has made the 4.5 hour drive multiple times to Duke Medical Center to undergo 3 brain surgeries (in addition to the biopsy at Greenville Memorial) in only a matter of weeks. She has undergone a craniotomy with tumor resection followed by two separate surgical washouts due to infection. Braelyn has a tremendous amount of long-term, intense cancer treatment in front of her now, possibly costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. While insurance covers a large portion of the standard of care treatment, much of the new treatment discovered to treat this type of serious cancer is not covered by insurance at all. Braelyn's family desperately needs help to cover these massive medical bills that continue to mount so they may continue to provide her with the best care to give her a fighting chance at life. It has been a physical and emotional whirlwind of pain, fear, and sorrow that no child should ever have to experience. In the midst of all of this, Braelyn stuns us all with her strength, hope, and faith in God. She has been the brightest ray of light piercing through the darkest clouds of despair. She is truly a special gift from God to all of us.
February 23rd, 2024
Thank you for continuing to pray for Braelyn. She is continuing to improve everyday. She had a rough go of things after being discharged from Greenville Hospital as she was still recovering from two different infections, surgery, low hemoglobin, and the flu that went through our family. Now, her energy and endurance are significantly improved, she's attending school regularly, she's no longer napping during the day and is enjoying a typical teenage social life with her friends.
She had her latest MRI and spectroscopy on Monday. The anxiety leading up to these scans is just about unbearable. We are happy to report that Dr. Burzynski as well as her Duke surgeon (Dr. Vestal) are reporting no noted growth. Dr. Burzynski is describing the results as "stable disease" with "no new tumor activity." This is amazing news and we are so encouraged! Now, we increase the dose of her IV medication and add targeted treatments/additional medications. She had been unable to start these new medications previously due to the multiple surgeries she has undergone. (These new meds interfere with wound healing and are contraindicated when recovering from surgery). Her incision from her most recent surgery is well healed and she will be starting these new medications next week. Please pray that she tolerates these new medications well and they allow for complete remission.
Some exciting things are happening!
Braelyn has been accepted (as an honorary member) to the Clemson Cheerleading Team through an organization called, "Team Impact." This fantastic group of young adults have welcomed Braelyn into their family and invite her to participate in special activities. She was in the Clemson parade a few weeks ago celebrating the men's soccer team winning the national championship. She looks forward to watching their performances at basketball and football games. This is such a great organization and we are thrilled that Braelyn get's this experience.
Braelyn also will be attending The Heart Ball through her dad's employer, Arch this weekend (along with mom and dad). We went ball gown shopping and she looks stunning in her new gown! Pictures to follow.
She has also qualified for Make A Wish and has chosen a trip to Costa Rica. She really wanted to go to a Spanish-speaking country to experience their culture and language first hand. I'm looking forward to her putting all those years of dual-language studies to use!
We are so grateful to all of you who continue to support and pray for our daughter and our family. Thank you for coming along side us as we navigate these challenging times.
I wanted to share a song with you that Braelyn and I heard on one of our many trips to Duke. It really spoke to us:
"Truth I'm Standing On"
Scared, oh I thought I knew scared
But I'm so filled with fear
I can barely move
Doubt, I've had my share of doubt
But never more than right now
I'm wondering where are You
Here on the edge of fall apart
Somehow Your promises
Find my troubled heart
This is the truth I'm standing on
Even when all my strength is gone
You are faithful forever
And I know You'll never
Let me fall
Right now I'm choosing to believe
Someday soon I'll look back and see
All the pain had a purpose
Your plan was perfect all along
This is the truth I'm standing on
Good, I believe You're still good
Even when life's not good
I will not lose this hope
That the God who parts the sea
Promises He's gonna
Make a way for me
This is the truth I'm standing on
Even when all my strength is gone
You are faithful forever
And I know You'll never
Let me fall
Right now I'm choosing to believe
Someday soon I'll look back and see
All the pain had a purpose
Your plan was perfect all along
This is the truth I'm standing on
My rock, my shield, my firm foundation
I know I will not be shaken
You remind me
Where my help comes from
This is the truth I'm standing on
Even when all my strength is gone
You are faithful forever
And I know You'll never
Let me fall
Right now I'm choosing to believe
Someday soon I'll look back and see
All the pain had a purpose
Your plan was perfect all along
This is the truth I'm standing on
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vrWdkziEuyA
December 10th, 2023
The last few weeks sure have been eventful. It started the week of Thanksgiving when Braelyn’s wound opened. We were able to manage a short hospital stay at Duke that week in order to be home for Thanksgiving. Then we returned the following Monday to see her surgeon who had been on vacation the week prior. She underwent surgery #5 last Wednesday, 11/29 to remove the necrotic bone flap and the hardware, with the expectation of another surgery to replace the bone flap sometime in the future. Braelyn did quite well following this latest surgery until the morning we were getting ready to be discharged from Duke. She just didn’t seem quite as energetic as the previous days, had general malaise and stomach issues. I questioned her symptoms and the docs felt her low hemoglobin and the antibiotics were the cause. Long story short, she slept all the way home, and we weren’t home an hour when she spiked a fever of 103. I immediately took her to Greenville Children’s Hospital. She was admitted and after a thorough work up, was diagnosed with a GI infection. She was treated with appropriate antibiotics and felt significantly better in about 1 day! They decided to keep her to get antibiotics sorted out (oral and IV), rule out any other infections, and get her hemoglobin up. This hospital was able to arrange a direct donor blood transfusion which she received last night. Her dad was able to donate. The pediatric hospitalist, infectious disease doctor, and the blood connections people were absolutely amazing and worked to move mountains to get Braelyn everything she needed (especially the blood) so she could be discharged on time to attend her school’s winter semi-formal. I told the nurse how incredibly impressed we were with the personal service Braelyn received there and how everyone prioritized her wishes and goals. The nurse said this was the second time in 15 years she had seen that they were able to get a direction donation for transfusion so quickly. We feel extra special! We are so thankful for the exceptional care we received at our local Children’s Hospital.
Thank you for the continued prayers and support.
We appreciate every single one of you.
Love,
The Hollensbes
September 30th, 2023
A lot has happened this first week here in Houston. We met with the entire Burzynski Clinic medical team and discussed Braelyn’s treatment plan. These doctors (and nurses and support staff) are amazing, run their clinic like a fine-tuned machine, and offer so much hope in such a “matter-of-fact” manner. Saving lives is routine for them.
She has had her “baseline” MRI for Dr. B and had a chest catheter placed Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon, she was hooked up to her first medication pump and started receiving one of Dr. B’s proprietary medications. We’ve been training the last few days in how to administer the meds and how to do central line bandage changes. I’m sure glad I have a medical background and am familiar with wounds and keeping a sterile field.
We will be going in this morning for more training and will add a second pump/medication on Monday.
Braelyn has had her ups and downs. She is being so brave and strong, but she just wants to be a normal teenager. Tears have been shed and I know at her age, she can only see weeks into her future, but I keep reminding her that this is only one season of her life. Each day is a step forward towards being healthy and getting her normal, teenager life back. She manages to crack some smiles at my mom jokes and gives me some welcomed sarcasm along with some good laughs.
We are so incredibly grateful for all the continued prayers and support. Each one of you has become a member of Team Braelyn and we couldn’t do this without you.
Love to All,
Mandy, Ben, Braelyn and family.
September 25th, 2023
We made it to Houston! We are checked into our hotel and decided to Door Dash some dinner to eat poolside. Weather is perfect! We are so excited to see Dr. B tomorrow. Hopefully we get a good night’s rest. We are so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from all of you. You continue to bless us. We are humbled and eternally grateful. We love you all.
