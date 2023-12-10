Help Braelyn Beat Brain Cancer

Braelyn Hollensbe is a beautiful high school Junior who is an avid horseback rider and loves choir and theater. She celebrated her 16th birthday just one day before a sudden onslaught of symptoms that would change her and her family's lives forever. While enjoying activities with her church's youth group, Braelyn began to experience numbness in her mouth, face, and arm. Her parents picked her up early to discover her ability to speak was diminishing quickly. She was taken straight to the hospital and within the hour, on a life flight to Greenville Memorial Hospital. At this point, she had lost all the ability to speak and was having unending seizures and burning pain. Braelyn was diagnosed with a high grade pediatric brain tumor. To date, Braelyn has made the 4.5 hour drive multiple times to Duke Medical Center to undergo 3 brain surgeries (in addition to the biopsy at Greenville Memorial) in only a matter of weeks. She has undergone a craniotomy with tumor resection followed by two separate surgical washouts due to infection. Braelyn has a tremendous amount of long-term, intense cancer treatment in front of her now, possibly costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. While insurance covers a large portion of the standard of care treatment, much of the new treatment discovered to treat this type of serious cancer is not covered by insurance at all. Braelyn's family desperately needs help to cover these massive medical bills that continue to mount so they may continue to provide her with the best care to give her a fighting chance at life. It has been a physical and emotional whirlwind of pain, fear, and sorrow that no child should ever have to experience. In the midst of all of this, Braelyn stuns us all with her strength, hope, and faith in God. She has been the brightest ray of light piercing through the darkest clouds of despair. She is truly a special gift from God to all of us.