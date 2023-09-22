Raising funds for Voice of Christ Mission church

VOICE OF CHRIST MISSION CHURCH OF GHANA

All funds raised will go towards the construction of the sanctuary and social welfare programs for women in the community.

The Voice of Christ Mission Church has been a beacon of light in the Mpraeso Kwahu community for more than thirty years. Sharing the Gospel of Christ and impacting the local community has been the foundation of the Mission. The Church has had such a wide reach that the size of the local congregation has increased greatly by the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ. Even with limited resources available, the church has embarked on the project of expanding the sanctuary to facilitate a larger population and to meet a great need in the community. The church building will now be able to accommodate over a thousand people as compared to its original capacity of a hundred. The Mission has aided countless families in providing food for daily meals, scholarships for children in need, medicine and medical care, health insurance for the elderly and business startup loans for single mothers. The church has also noticed that many young mothers in the community have become destitute. Many complained that due to unreliable childcare they are unable to enter the workforce. With your contributions a free childcare program will be provided.

Samuel kumi is a member of this church and the leader of this GiveSendGo campaign. He has seen first hand where the Mission Church has positively impacted the local community and sees himself as one of those children who were in once in need. Please see his testimony below.





I’ll never forget how much my church has contributed to my family and personal life growing up. My name of Samuel Kumi, I live and work in Destin Florida. I was born in ghana from a small community called MPRAESO KWAHU. Growing up one of my dreams was to grow as a better person from my community and contribute positively towards the socioeconomic development and promote Christian uplifting culture in my Church and society. Fortunate for me I got scholarship to study in Ukraine right after my high school education. This really changed my life, church and family. I spent 7 years in Ukraine and never forgot my church in Ghana. In Ukraine a city called Cherkasy I found a Christian ministry called TIME OF SALVATION. I was a member of this church throughout my stay in Ukraine and still in touch with them even with this Ukraine Russian war. Growing church ⛪️ is part of my calling. After attaining my master’s degree in computer networking I moved to Destin Florida. I am from a very humble background and the Church has been a positive force in my life from the very early years helping me to go to school.