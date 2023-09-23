Medical treatment

Campaign Image

Gabriella Paquette is a 21 yr. old young woman in Ontario Canada.

When she was 11 years old she got her first concussion. The doctors not being able to diagnose her properly, we’re not able to help her, so she never fully healed,

During a family vacation when Gabriella was 19 years old, she was running with some friends and fell back and hit her head again.  This time, she was laid up in bed for over 3 months because the symptoms were so severe that she was always dizzy and when she did get up and try to walk, she would fall to one side.

During a stay she had in Saskatoon, she saw a chiropractor who referred her to a clinic in Calgary that can help her. There are only two like it in North America, and Providentially we have one here in Western Canada. The treatments that Gabriella will be going through will alleviate, God willing, much of the suffering and difficulties that she has endured as a result from the concussions. 

The treatments however are not covered by provincial healthcare, and is expensive. 

If God inspires you to help in the cause, Gabriella and her family would be very grateful to you.

Recent Donations
Chris Obeid
$ 50.00 CAD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 CAD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 CAD
1 year ago

Hope you feel better. Miss you

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
1 year ago

Wishing you a Blessed Christmas and Healthy New Year!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 111.00 CAD
1 year ago

When I fell and smashed my rotator cuff, ever doctor looked at it and recommended physio, pills etc. But it was only a chiropractor who was able to cure me because the problem was my spine and nerve connection. May God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
1 year ago

Trust in the Lord!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
1 year ago

MF
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Jennifer Olszowy
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Harold & Debbie Paquette
$ 250.00 CAD
1 year ago

Good luck!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
1 year ago

Tim Ratelle
$ 500.00 CAD
1 year ago

Praying for a successful recovery.

Joe and Barbara Hvilivitzky
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

God bless!

Milly and Leo Ratelle
$ 200.00 CAD
1 year ago

We are praying for you Gabriella

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 year ago

Updates

Update #1

September 4th, 2024

I would like to thank everyone who has donated to help me with my medical treatments. 

I was able to receive some of my treatment, although I need some more. Having suffered many years, I have been able to improve a little, but I am hoping to be able to continue my healing journey with your help.

