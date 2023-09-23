Medical treatment

Gabriella Paquette is a 21 yr. old young woman in Ontario Canada.

When she was 11 years old she got her first concussion. The doctors not being able to diagnose her properly, we’re not able to help her, so she never fully healed,

During a family vacation when Gabriella was 19 years old, she was running with some friends and fell back and hit her head again. This time, she was laid up in bed for over 3 months because the symptoms were so severe that she was always dizzy and when she did get up and try to walk, she would fall to one side.

During a stay she had in Saskatoon, she saw a chiropractor who referred her to a clinic in Calgary that can help her. There are only two like it in North America, and Providentially we have one here in Western Canada. The treatments that Gabriella will be going through will alleviate, God willing, much of the suffering and difficulties that she has endured as a result from the concussions.

The treatments however are not covered by provincial healthcare, and is expensive.

If God inspires you to help in the cause, Gabriella and her family would be very grateful to you.