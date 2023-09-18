Help SUPPORT Shahbaz feeding the poor and orphans

Hello everyone greetings to you in the name of JESUS CHRIST our LORD and SAVIOR. My name is Clint Burger and I am creating this fundraising page for my brother in CHRIST Shahbaz Mashi. I decided to create this page to help SUPPORT Shahbaz FEED the poor children and orphans. I PRAY for the LORD to BLESS EVERYONE who HELPS SUPPORT him and DONATE with WHATEVER AMOUNT they can! Every DONATION of any amount will GREATLY help in SUPPORTING and PROVIDING for THEM! May GOD BLESS you ALWAYS in JESUS' mighty mighty name! AMEN!!! 🙌🙏🔥❤️

Proverbs 22:9 Whoever has a bountiful eye will be blessed, for he shares his bread with the poor. 9 Blessed are those who are generous, because they feed the poor.



Shahbaz's profile page:



https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100095016810368&mibextid=7cd5pb

Shahbaz writes:



Mission:



The leader of the orphanage, Shahbaz Mashi was raised in a Pakistani Christian family. He and his team feel a strong calling to help out the people in need in Pakistan in the Faisalabad area. In the future his dream is to be able to help even more people and more orphanages in places where the demand is the biggest. The main mission is also to tell the Good News of Jesus Christ to the people of Pakistan and see other people worldwide joining in the mission with him to help feed the children and save souls for the Kingdom of Heaven.



May OUR MIGHTY GOD BLESS YOU ALL IN JESUS' MIGHTY MIGHTY NAME! AMEN!!!🙌🙏🔥❤️

