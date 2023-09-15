Campaign Image

Baby Carmelo’s expenses

Goal:

 USD $5,500

Raised:

 USD $3,440

Campaign created by Jennifer Moffitt & Michelle Mershon

Campaign funds will be received by Laura Layne

Baby Carmelo’s expenses

“How very quietly you tiptoed into our world, silently, only a moment you stayed. But what an imprint your footprints have left upon our hearts.” Dorothy Ferguson

Carmelo Jerome was born on Tuesday, September 12th at 5:32 pm. At 6:40 pm, he entered the arms of Jesus. Sweet Carmelo was a fighter and a miracle. His parents, Laura and Shamane, loved him well and spent every minute on Earth with him until he took his last breath.

We would like to relieve some of the financial burden that comes with memorial costs and time off work for this precious family during their time of grief. Anything helps and is appreciated. Please continue to pray for Mom and Dad in the upcoming days, that God would strengthen them and give them peace.

Thank you in advance for all your love and support!

Michelle Mershon, Laura’s sister

Jennifer Moffitt, Laura’s cousin


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Lindsey Woodberry
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Frances
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Daisha Jones
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Heather Huffner
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Ashlee Bales
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Chad Chad Powell
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Ashley Martinez
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Linnette Eikill
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Laura, I am so sorry.

Kim Jackson
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Incredibly sorry for the loss of your sweet boy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Sending hugs and support! Stay strong!❤️

Taylor Ciombor
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

I love you❤️

Mary Bowman
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Britton
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Valerie Johnson
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

I'm here if you need me. I love you.

Christy Coirin
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Michael McCabe
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

My deepest sympathy

Paula
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

In my thoughts and prayers

Cathy Marshall
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Thinking about you all. ❤️

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo