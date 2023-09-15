Baby Carmelo’s expenses

“How very quietly you tiptoed into our world, silently, only a moment you stayed. But what an imprint your footprints have left upon our hearts.” Dorothy Ferguson

Carmelo Jerome was born on Tuesday, September 12th at 5:32 pm. At 6:40 pm, he entered the arms of Jesus. Sweet Carmelo was a fighter and a miracle. His parents, Laura and Shamane, loved him well and spent every minute on Earth with him until he took his last breath.

We would like to relieve some of the financial burden that comes with memorial costs and time off work for this precious family during their time of grief. Anything helps and is appreciated. Please continue to pray for Mom and Dad in the upcoming days, that God would strengthen them and give them peace.

Thank you in advance for all your love and support!

Michelle Mershon, Laura’s sister

Jennifer Moffitt, Laura’s cousin



