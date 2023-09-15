Baby Carmelo’s expenses

Goal:
USD $5,500
Raised:
USD $3,440
Campaign funds will be received by Laura Layne
“How very quietly you tiptoed into our world, silently, only a moment you stayed. But what an imprint your footprints have left upon our hearts.” Dorothy Ferguson
Carmelo Jerome was born on Tuesday, September 12th at 5:32 pm. At 6:40 pm, he entered the arms of Jesus. Sweet Carmelo was a fighter and a miracle. His parents, Laura and Shamane, loved him well and spent every minute on Earth with him until he took his last breath.
We would like to relieve some of the financial burden that comes with memorial costs and time off work for this precious family during their time of grief. Anything helps and is appreciated. Please continue to pray for Mom and Dad in the upcoming days, that God would strengthen them and give them peace.
Thank you in advance for all your love and support!
Michelle Mershon, Laura’s sister
Jennifer Moffitt, Laura’s cousin
Laura, I am so sorry.
Incredibly sorry for the loss of your sweet boy.
Sending hugs and support! Stay strong!❤️
I love you❤️
I'm here if you need me. I love you.
My deepest sympathy
In my thoughts and prayers
Thinking about you all. ❤️
