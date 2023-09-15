Campaign Image

Help Persie Build an Orphanage

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Jennifer Pedone

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Pedone

Help Persie Build an Orphanage

Praise Jesus Christ brethren.

I'm Pastor Persie my church is called The Lord Our Righteousness Church Mityana Uganda, so please join me to build an Orphanage and help with necessities like food, medication and clothes.God will bless you Abundantly 🙏🙏

