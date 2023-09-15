Help Persie Build an Orphanage

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Pedone
Praise Jesus Christ brethren.
I'm Pastor Persie my church is called The Lord Our Righteousness Church Mityana Uganda, so please join me to build an Orphanage and help with necessities like food, medication and clothes.God will bless you Abundantly 🙏🙏
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.