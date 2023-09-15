Supporting the Sherbert Family

This dear family is in need of our help. Mark has been battling cancer for about 3 years, and they are currently stepping out in Faith by going to the clinic in Germany where I was treated. The costs are staggering to them. Please donate or share this as you feel led. Even $5 helps!

Sara shared the following with us:

"We’ve had multiple ups and down on this cancer journey and we couldn’t have gotten through any of it without help. We have come to a fork in the road. We have three possible avenues. Continue on the path we have been on, hoping that the treatments we have tried will finally obliterate this cancer. Give up on our balanced approach and lean into the conventional treatment of radiation and chemo, possibly sacrificing quality of life for longevity of life. Or, take a balanced approach between quality of life and longevity of life. This “soul searching” has led us to a doctor in Germany. For the first time this year we have hope, hope in what we have been searching for this whole time. But the price is steep.

To those who have continued to help us with prayer and support, we can’t thank you enough. We are thankful for reminders to keep our eyes on Christ. We are thankful for each day, each hour, each minute, each kiss, each hug, each touch, and every breath. We couldn’t survive this rollercoaster without those who have surrounded us. We knew from the beginning that going this route would mean a long road of “what ifs”. But we take each step with prayer and petition to the ONE true and perfect physician. He directs our path. Please consider supporting us on this path. Thank you, and God Bless!"

——