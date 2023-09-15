Cancer treatment for Desiree in Venezuela

We come to you with an urgent prayer and financial request for a dear friend in Venezuela. Please take the time to read this! Many of you know Rosmary Godoy, who was one of my Young Life leaders in Venezuela. Her sister-in-law, Desiree, is a brave 39-year-old mother of 2 and wife of Gabriel. They have two beautiful daughters: Erised Shalom, 9, and Génesis Gabriela, 7. However, she has been diagnosed with very serious Stage III breast cancer! Treatment and surgery will cost at least $11,460, an impossible amount for them. Please pray for healing and what the Lord would lay on your heart to assist Desiree and family pay for this vital treatment. Below are more details:

On April 15th a mastologist found a large tumor in her left breast and told her, "Desiree, you need to act quickly." Devastated by the news she left the office, filled with fear, thoughts of death and worrying about her daughters, husband, parents, and family. How could they cope with the extreme economic situation in Venezuela and scarcity of medicine, more than any country on the continent?? She cried and prayed to God for strength, help, and provision.

Chemotherapy, radical surgery, and radiation therapy are required. Desiree has completed 6 of 8 chemo treatments, mostly with borrowed money. The golf ball sized tumor, by the grace of God, has been significantly reduced! An enlarged lymph node has also decreased. Praise you Jesus!

The last chemotherapy session is scheduled for October 19th. After that, the Oncologist Surgeon said the maximum wait before surgery to remove the breast is TWO (2) months, so no later than December 19th. After surgery, it will be determined the number of radiation treatments needed.

Gabriel has been working in Bogota, Colombia, 12 hours away, as a taxi driver. It is a REAL struggle for Desiree and Gabriel to put food on the table let alone pay for cancer treatment. Already, over 7.1 million people have fled the country in recent years because the socialist government has plunged it into the worst economic crisis in its history. Everything is scarce, especially medicine. Sometimes Desiree's family has had to buy it in neighboring Colombia or just go without.

Here’s the financial need and timeline:

Medical costs so far: $3,125 ($1,700 borrowed and $1,425 from gifts & fundraising from selling food)

Chemo and doctor appointments needed before surgery: $1,760 (needed now!)

Surgery estimate: $4,000 to $6,000 (needed by 11/9/23)

Estimate for Radiation therapy post surgery: $4,000 to $6,000

surgery: $4,000 to $6,000 Total needed: $11,460 but could easily be $15,460+ (includes $1,700 they borrowed)

Please pray for healing and about helping Desiree financially with her cancer treatment! Share this with other believers you know who will pray for healing and help financially as Jesus leads them. I will send donations to them through Western Union. Please click on the FOLLOW button below and Rosmary and I will keep you updated on her progress.

Desiree knows there’s still a long journey ahead and is so very grateful for your support and for each day of life that He gives her with her family. Please pray that Gabriel can return from Colombia soon so they are together. And pray with her that the Lord Jesus Christ gives her the strength, hope, faith, and medical treatment needed. She is holding on to Jesus! Be sure to see this video with Desiree and her girls. Thank you!

P.S. Rosmary Is now Godoy de Sierra :)



