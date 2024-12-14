Bill Maisano Defense Fund Guilford CT

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $7,605

Help Bill defend himself against a city government trying to jail him for protecting his kids and all of the Guilford school children. Please make a donation of any amount. It all helps. Even if you cannot donate, you can help by spreading Bill's story so that others can help. Send email to friends, post on social media, write letters to the news media. Follow this ongoing event. It all helps. Come back often, we will be posting updates and telling more about how it got to this point. There are two updates coming soon...
Here is an excellent summation of the situation send via email by the Greenwich Patriots on 7/17/2023:
A parent and former police officer in Guilford, William Maisano, just got arrested for allegedly making a threat to a Guilford Public Schools official over a teacher's anticipated display of LGBTQ pride at high school graduation.
The parent had heard that a teacher, Regina Sullivan, was planning to dye her hair with a "rainbow Pride" stripe especially for graduation. Sullivan is the president of the local GEA teachers union, which is part of Connecticut Education Association (CEA). She is also the advisor to the school's Gender Sexualities Alliance (GSA) Club.
Maisano was upset about Sullivan's alleged plan to "hijack graduation" in order to make her own personal political statement when he felt the day should be about the graduating seniors.
In an email to Guilford High School Principal Julia Chaffe, Maisano said, "I am told that Regina Sullivan has seen fit to dye her hair in Pride colors for graduation. I didn't say a word last year. I'm telling you right now, if I see her dragging her personal politics and sexual preferences into this event there is going to be to pay. As a teacher, by law, she will be crossing the line, and so will the school by not shutting this down."
As soon as Chaffe received the email, she contacted police.
Sullivan told Guilford police that she had "prior run-ins" with Maisano, who has filed Freedom of Information Act Requests in order to obtain more information about the GSA club's fundraising activities. In one of the uncovered emails from June 2022, CEA President Kate Dias, who uses she/her/hers pronouns in her email signature, wrote ironically about Maisano, saying "oh man - his agenda is pretty transparent. So what does he really want - just to disrupt DEI work?"
Meanwhile, Guilford Police Sgt. Martina Jakober advised Maisano to clarify the intention behind his email in light of rising tensions over threats made to public officials.
Maisano told police that he never intended his email to be a threat of violence, but he feels incredibly frustrated by the increasingly political agenda being promoted in Guilford Schools. He immediately obliged with the sergeant's suggestion, and emailed a clarification to the school.
"My phrasing was meant as a statement that if she were allowed to make graduation about herself, then I would respond. Not with violence but with media exposure. A faculty member is being allowed to hijack what should be a day just for students. The fact that Regina can't put aside her politics and sexual preferences for an afternoon should be concerning. No other teacher would behave this way. That was my only point and I am disappointed that you couldn't recognize that. Unless one of my kids is graduating I don't even go. For the record, the only violence in Guilford has been committed against people like me and my family. But I think you knew that."
Maisano was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in New Haven on July 19.
Sullivan ended up dying her hair, as planned. (See picture in link below)
Used with permission. The article was also published here: https://connecticutcentinal.com/guilford-dad-arrested-over-email-to-principal-warning--to-pay-over-planned-lgbtq-display-at-graduation/
Thanks Greenwich Patriots for sharing this story.
Keep coming back. There is much more to this story. Click the Follow button to receive updates via email.
December 14th, 2024
From Blue Lives Matter regarding Bill Maisano:
Thank you to all that showed up today. It was a cold one out there. Brrrr.
Billy received a suspended sentence with probation, no jail time. (2 1/2 years jail time was suspended, five years probation)
So let's hope he appeals this so he can get this unjustifiable felony off his record.
Watching the Guilford Trifecta speak at his sentencing was disgusting. The Principal, the Teacher in question and Superintendent of Schools. They all should be ashamed of themselves.
The fake tears and victim mentality were appalling.
Great acting was done by all three.
Next stop appeals court.
December 11th, 2024
Please support Bill Maisano by attending the rally and sentencing. The location is 235 Church St. New Haven. The hearing is in the courthouse. Be aware that if you attend the hearing, which I hope you do, you will go through security including a metal detector. If you carry a pocketknife or any weapon you cannot enter unless you surrender it. Leave it in your car. The officers are friendly and reasonable, but their job is security.
Bill's statement on this even:
I've been pushing back since the verdict and a good showing is important. Here's why:
My verdict set the bar of what constitutes a threat at an unimaginably low level. Hell to Pay, You'll face the consequences, Pay the Piper, and a thousand other common colloquialisms become threatening speech. The only thing you need is for a school administrator to say they interpreted it as such. It would be far too easy for any parent to be in my place and have no idea how it happened. The only alternative you'd have would be to remain silent and through that silence, endorsing whatever agenda a school district imposed on your children. No matter how at odds it would be with your values.
Having people show up to support me will send a message that using the criminal justice system to silence opposition won't be tolerated. I hope people will show up in solidarity.
December 7th, 2024
Yes, you read the headline correctly. The following linked article reviews how Bill was investigated, he responded and the case was closed. It is a very interesting article and reviews a similar and more provocative example of a case where the US Supreme court ruled there needs to be a very clear, unambiguous threat.
In Connecticut, saying there would be 'hell to pay' in an email will get you arrested with threat of jail
At the end of the article it states "Law Enforcement Today stands in full support of retired officer Bill Maisano and pray that he doesn’t do one second of jail time".
Please take a moment to read the article and share the details with friends and family, especially those with children in the Connecticut public school system.
December 5th, 2024
Thanks to everyone who donated so far. Your support is greatly appreciated by Bill and those who support him.
The campaign goal was increased today. We don't know how much an appeal will cost but it is very expensive. Please keep in mind that Bill was convicted of a felony that carries a maximum sentence of seven years in jail. His crime was sending an email. As of now he is a convicted felon. This could happen to any parent in Connecticut challenging the status quo to protect their children.
I know many feel that much is going to change with a new administration in DC. However, any improvement at the national level takes a long time to trickle down. We must remain vigilant and keep pushing for change here and now. The tide has changed, so let's make progress while the opportunity is here.
For those in the New Haven area who want to support Bill in person, the sentencing will be Dec 12 at about 10AM in the court house. There will be protesters and supporters there so it would great to see strong support at that event.
October 27th, 2024
Bill was recently found guilty of second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. Sentencing is December 12th.
We will be helping Bill with fundraising and any other way possible. Please support him by helping him fight this conviction.
November 9th, 2023
A new article about William Maisano. This will provide more insights into what lead to him being arrested. It also explains how biased the BOE and Guilford town leaders are and what it is like to push back on that group.
Here is the link: https://insideinvestigator.org/pariah-motivations-costs-and-regrets-of-a-board-of-ed-activist/.
In July of 2023, William Maisano, a retired police officer who lives in Guilford, was arrested for breach of peace based on an email he sent to Guilford High School Principal Julia Chaffe.
Maisano’s email, which was sent on June 16, the day of Guilford’s high school graduation, warned that if Guilford high school physical education teacher Regina Sullivan dyed her hair rainbow in celebration of her LGBTQ identity, “there would be to pay.” Chaffe alerted the police who spoke with Maisano. Maisano insisted that he meant no physical threat and sent a second follow-up email to Chaffe indicating that by “ to pay” he meant media exposure....
October 26th, 2023
For more than three years, Guilford, CT has been mired in a toxic atmosphere engineered by Superintendent of Schools, Paul Freeman, a disciple of the now disgraced racist polemicist, Ibram Kendi, and a complicit Board of Education. This controversy has caused an unprecedented level of division in this once quiet community. At issue is the question of whether a political majority can impose a highly toxic, radicalized, racialized, and sexualized ideology upon students in a school system paid for by all taxpayers, including those in the minority. And can that majority, in the process, violate state laws mandating that both administrators and teachers “provide access to all points of view without deliberate distortion of subject matter.” The answer to this question should be an unqualified “NO,” but we are living in deeply troubling times and the left is emboldened to do things that would have never been countenanced in years past when common sense and the rule of law prevailed.
This toxic atmosphere has infested not only the schools, but law enforcement, and town management. An unholy triumvirate, consisting of the first selectman, Matt Hoey; school superintendent, Paul Freeman; and then police chief, Warren Hyatt, formed a united phalanx to stifle dissent and punish, or engage in ad hominem attacks against, those who protested the bullying of their children, or take exception to the indoctrination of students in grades K through 12. One mother who protested the bullying of her children, for example, was called “a dog with a bone” by the first selectman, who had similar words for one of her supporters. Hoey behaves more like the partisan head of a radicalized Democrat Party, than as a public servant of all the people. In 2021, the children of the Republican candidates for the Guilford Board of Education were singled out for bullying, with some teachers turning a blind eye, and the administration sitting on its hands. It sent a chilling message to other parents to remain silent or run the risk of similar treatment of their own children. One-party rule and group think are corrosive influences in a small community, the latest outrage of which is an ideological litmus test for new teacher hires.
The 2021 Board of Education election was a watershed event. The Guilford Democrats, with the complicity of first selectman, Matt Hoey, who could have objected, engineered a fusion ticket in such a way as to shut out any minority representation by Republicans. They thought they were being clever, but they were driven by impure motives in which common decency was jettisoned in the interest of total political power. They eviscerated the minority representation rule by substituting three “Independents” for the three previously Republican seats and conspired by having majority party Democrats vote for those three candidates in a year when only two Democrat seats were up. These so-called “Independents” were chosen, not because they would be independent voices, but because they would vote in lockstep with the existing BOE in support of the woke agenda of superintendent Paul Freeman. Freeman has orchestrated his woke agenda by wasting tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on racist texts, and on a homogeneous gaggle of unqualified consultants marinated in the same toxic and racist ideology emanating from education schools notorious for their low academic standards. The election guaranteed that the BOE would be an ideological monolith whose deliberations would be defined by group think. Thus, we have an Independent Party representing 300-odd, registered voters replacing the Republican Party representing 3,300 registered voters (ten times as many).
In April 2022, a student wore a gas mask to the high school where he appeared in numerous classes, including the study hall and cafeteria. He was observed by many students, some of whom took photos of him with their cell phones, photos which were shared widely on the Internet. However, only one of these students, the son of former DARE officer and 2021 Republican BOE candidate, Bill Maisano, a retired Guilford police officer, had the courage and good judgment to file a report, under penalty of perjury. Such is the toxic climate in the high school created under Freeman’s administration, however, that most students are afraid to get involved in controversy for fear of being singled out, as were their parents. Attempts to obtain copies of the police report by several members of the community were denied by police chief, Warren Hyatt. What was particularly outrageous about this incident, however, was that it was suggested that the student filing the report, and/or his father, could be charged with filing a false police report, rather than applauded for having the courage to fulfill their civic duty. The chief’s action was a political act designed to protect Paul Freeman from negative publicity flowing from his failure to acknowledge and deal with the potential threat posed by the student wearing the gas mask. “Nothing to see here.” When taken to task to the Board of Police Commissioners for this malfeasance, he subsequently resigned.
Wearing a gas mask to school is, by its very nature, a threatening act deserving of police intervention and a threat assessment, particularly when the student talked about “killing the Jews.” Numerous school shootings around the country were preceded by similar warning signs from the eventual perpetrators, including those at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado in 1999, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018, and the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in 2022, to name just three. The act in Guilford was a clear warning sign, and it should have been acted upon with utmost seriousness and a threat assessment. Not with criminal prosecution, but with appropriate counseling to ascertain the student’s mindset and potential to commit violent acts in the future. A proper threat assessment would have included the examination of his cell phone and computer to determine if he had shown any interest in chemical or biological means to do harm, or in firearms with the same aim.
Sadly, the report in the Guilford Courier and other news outlets downplayed the incident, and simply echoed the statements of Superintendent Paul Freeman that “no credible threat existed.” According to the New Haven Register, Freeman’s email the following Monday stated that the reports of the alleged threat were exaggerated,” saying there “is no credible evidence of a specific threat in this instance at this time.” The Superintendent was in no position to make such a categorical statement. He has no training in criminal law, police protocols, or threat assessment. A doctorate (EdD) in educational administration provides none of those things. I repeat that the mere wearing a gas mask in school is, by its very nature, a threatening act, whether or not it was directed at a specific person or persons. I also have it on the authority of Dr. Armand Fusco, a local resident, former school superintendent, and national expert on school safety, that wearing a gas mask in school by itself is a threatening act, a fact that demands a threat assessment. This is reiterated in his comprehensive book on school safety, entitled Does Your Child Attend a Safe School? NO! (page 91), published this year.
Freeman’s dismissive attitude was compounded by his statements in the Guilford Courier article the following week in which he was quoted multiple times saying that there was “no corroborating evidence.” This was false. Bill Maisano’s son, filed a report under penalty of perjury. That was sufficient corroboration to warrant further investigation. The fact that his father was involved in a group critical of Paul Freeman’s leadership of the Guilford Public Schools and had been a BOE candidate was irrelevant. The threat was serious enough to warrant evaluation on its own merits apart from any imputed motivations of the individual filing the report. On the issue of corroboration, Paul Freeman responded as bureaucrats are wont to respond when the institutions, bureaus or departments over which they have responsibility are subject to criticism—denial or obfuscation. Freeman has a habit of inflating what he believes are the “successes” of his radical racial agenda and dismissing the negative consequences of his actions as regards school safety, financial management, hiring of consultants, approval of the purchase of pornographic books for school libraries, and gender grooming, to name just a few.
Jump to June 16, 2023. Bill Maisano was troubled by reports that Regina Sullivan, a health/physical education teacher, GEA union president, and admitted lesbian (I express no opinion about her chosen lifestyle), was planning to die her hair in Pride colors for the graduation ceremony. Mr. Maisano correctly understood that this was not only contrary to school policy of not injecting personal politics into instruction or school activities, but that it was grossly inappropriate for the day honoring the graduates. He emailed high school principal, Julia Chaffe at 10:49 AM, urging her to put a stop to it. He wrote that there would be “ to pay” since “as a teacher, by law, she [Sullivan] will be crossing the line, and so will the school by not shutting this down now.” At 1:57 PM, he sent a second email to Julia Chaffe stating that “my phrasing was meant as a statement that if she were allowed to make graduation about herself, then I would respond. Not with violence but with media exposure.”
October 26th, 2023
It is a long read but worth the time if you want to understand how this happened. Many people are involved.
At this point, principal Chaffe should have called Mr. Maisano and engaged into a direct dialogue to assure him that she understood his concerns and would speak with Ms. Sullivan, informing her of school policy. This would have been the decent thing to do. But she chose not to do that, and ignoring the significant qualifications made in his second email, reported the incident to the Guilford Police Department. According to the Guilford Courier:
“Chaffe said she was “concerned by the email’s tone and content, specifically the phrase ‘there is going to be to pay.’ Sullivan contacted Guilford police and reported the “threatening” email on June 18,” i.e. two days after Chaffe had received both emails.
Chaffe’s behavior was unbefitting a school principal, reflected poor judgment, and, as a former union member and friend of the complainant, probable political bias. According to the Courier:
“The Guilford Police Department issued an arrest warrant for a retired Guilford police officer who was subsequently placed into custody and charged with breach of peace after sending a threatening email to Guilford High School (GHS) Principal Julia Chaffe.”
Of course, the reporter’s terminology is inaccurate and unnecessarily hyperbolic. The emails were not “threatening,”
as the term is generally understood in legal and political contexts, except to someone who had political reasons for exploiting that impression.
“When questioned, Maisano told police he was “upset that the political statement would detract from the hard work of all the graduating seniors” but stated that he did not intend to hurt anyone and assured police he would not disrupt the ceremony, according to the affidavit.” Email exchanges obtained through the Freedom Information Act reveal that Freeman, Sullivan, Chaffe, Kate Dias, (president of the Connecticut Education Association (CEA)), and Chris Teifke, a statewide organizer and staff liaison for CEA Pride (a union political initiative) were all communicating with each other, and from which a CEA statement to the Guilford BOE supporting Freeman emerged. This was to be expected, since Freeman is an ally of the union and fully on board with its political agenda. So, instead of exercising his administrative duty to reign-in those teachers who abuse their positions by injecting their personal politics into their educational role, Freeman gives them carte blanche because their ideological and union-driven agendas run parallel. It explains how the politicization, racialization, and sexualization of education in Guilford proceeds, with Freeman’s tacit approval.
What is troubling about this incident is that a man whose children have suffered repeated acts of bullying at school is having his First Amendment rights to free speech compromised in a fit of political vengeance for expressing a strong opinion, and an opinion that was clearly qualified in the second email to the recipient, Julia Chaffe. “ to pay” is an expression employed with some frequency in political and other realms. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, “’there’ll be to pay’ is something you say that means someone will be very angry if something happens.” The vast majority of definitions of the phrase are admonitory, without implications of violence. Nancy Pelosi said there would be “’ to pay’” for Senate Republicans if they don’t pass a universal background check bill.” The political realm is replete with such language. Was Pelosi placed in custody and charged with breach of the peace? What about Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, who threatened Supreme Court Justices, Kavanaugh and Gorsuch in front of the Supreme Court by shouting:
“I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
Schumer’s words spurred illegal protests in front of the Justices homes, terrorizing their families. But, in this case, “ to pay” was qualified with the words “Not with violence but with media exposure.” Apparently, Julia Chaffe, who though placed in charge of Guilford High School, lacks the critical thinking skills, discretion, and decency to exercise her administrative role.
This entire incident is laced with political implications that expose the animosity of Ms. Sullivan toward those who challenge her insinuation of political and sexual issues into school affairs, both individually and as union president. This clearly smacks more of vendetta than legitimate legal action. Her statement that she felt “unsafe, unwanted, intimidated and threatened because of her sexuality” rings hollow considering her narcissistic attempt to inject that sexuality into the graduation ceremony, and her subsequent behavior.
But that’s not the end of the story. After Maisano’s first email only was sent by Regina Sullivan to Kate Dias, CEA president, the union used one of them, without context, in a power point presentation on gender issues to union members. But instead of displaying both emails, the presentation only displayed the first one, implying that Maisano did not qualify his words “ to pay” with “Not with violence but with media exposure.” And, to make matters worse, Maisano’s name and email were projected as well, which might have subjected the defendant and his family to hate email. This was an indefensible act, yet reflective of Sullivan’s character and teachers’ union tactics. Yet, it is probably sufficient to undermine Sullivan’s credibility and provide grounds for the judge to throw out the case.
Freeman, for his part, could have intervened and allayed Mr. Maisano’s concerns by speaking to Sullivan, but chose not to do so for personal and political reasons. And the current chief of police exercised poor judgment by having Maisano arrested and having him charged with breach of the peace before even hearing his side of the story, suggesting that the triumvirate has been reconstituted.
If you’ve thought about moving to Guilford for the schools, think again. My children and grandchildren already moved to escape Freeman’s indoctrination factories we finance with our tax dollars.
Kendall Svengalis, President
New England LawPress
October 24th, 2023
October 14th, 2023
On October 17th, Bill Maisano turned down another offer to plead guilting to a crime he did not commit. Less than 48 hours later his attorney received a death threat. The message was something like, "Stop representing Bill Maisano or I will ___ you". Not a direct quote since I was not there. The state police were called and are taking this seriously.
Bill's statement "My attorney in the email case received a death threat on Thursday for representing me. The state police are investigating and my children's schools have been briefed. My family is terrified.When you boil this down I emailed a principal. I made it crystal clear I only meant media exposure. We are talking about an email! I said nothing to the teacher who filed the complaint. Now we're at death threats".
