Theresa's 2nd fight from Breast Cancer

Hello everyone, Thank you for taking the time to click on and read my story.

I am a 41 yr old married mother with 4 children aging from 14 to 23. I had been diagnosed with Mastetic Ductal Carsinoma. A form of breast cancer back in the beginning of 2022. I went through a double mastectomy with reconstruction. I healed with no complications all glory to God. During the healing process i noticed a lump in my left armpit. I went to my 6 month checkup and brought it to my doctors attention but he disregarded it and told me i was okay because im still healing from surgery. So i assumed it was the area where the 5 lymphnodes were removed and it was still swollen. I just let it go to see if it would go away. I wasn't able to go back to work for over a year. It was a struggle in all areas during that time. I don't know how or even remember exactly how we got through but I know it was all from God. I decided to find a job and by the grace of God i found one that excepted my restrictions on October 3rd 2023. I thought everything was going to get back to somewhat normal financially and emotionally for me and my family. A few months later after returning to work i noticed the knot in my left armpit area getting bigger and causing more pain in my chest area. I also had one bump form on the roof of my mouth. I couldn't wait until my follow up appointment on May 31st 2024 so I got into the doctor sooner and had it checked out. The doctor recommended i have a biopsy done so i did on Thursday May 16th 2024. I received the results on May 21st. The results came back positive and im at Stage 4 breast cancer unfortunately. I had a PET Scan done on June 16th and it showed I had 2 tumors in my left armpit and a tumor on my left ovarie. I had an MRI done on my head and all glory to God the results are negative and the bump on the roof of my mouth isn't anything to worry about, well that's what they told me. HALLELUJAH!!. I had to get a medi port inserted under my skin on the right side of my collar bone area that is connected to a vein that goes to my heart on July 8th. I will be getting chemotherapy through the medi port that will filter through my heart and out throughout my body. Phase 1 of chemo is 1 infusion every other week for 4 infusions total. This part of chemotherapy is going to be the worst. I will lose my hair and I've had long hair all my life to my , so it's going to be a tuff one to except, but i have faith in God that it will be alright mentally. Then im going to possibly get really sick and weak but again i have faith i will get through this with God on my side. Phase 2 will be 1 infusion every week for 12 weeks and it's not supposed to be as bad as phase 1 all glory to God. Once chemotherapy is done then i will have surgery to remove the rest of my lymphnodes in my left armpit area and possibly radiation treatments. Unfortunately I have been off work since July 3rd 2024 and my employer doesn't offer disability benifits. I applied for state disability but im not sure how long it takes to be approved. I am in serious need of financial help at this time and prayers and I have faith in God that he will do what he's done before and get me and my family through this. Thank you to all who donate and pray for us. God sees you and may God bless you all in Jesus Christ name Amen 🙏 ❤️✝️🙏❤️✝️🙏❤️✝️

I posted a few pictures of my journey so far. Trying to keep a smile through it all.

I have started my first round of chemotherapy on 8/8/24 and all glory to God just mild symptoms. A little nauseous at times and some body pain but I give all glory to God. Thank you Jesus amen. Please keep praying for me and my family we still have 5 months to go with chemo and then surgery. Thank you and God bless you all for everything.