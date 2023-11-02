Supporting the Downham Family

Goal:
CAD $10,000
Raised:
CAD $550
Campaign funds will be received by Kara-Anne Wilhelm
Katherine Downham is a wonderful ray of light here on this earth. She is an amazing wife and mother to 5 beautiful children, and such a caring daughter, sister and friend.
She has recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer and will be undergoing treatment to help her fight this which means she won’t be able to attend work for some time. Her husband Damien will be the only one working and even he will need to take some time away from work to help care for Katherine along this journey. They will need some financial help as not only is life becoming increasingly expensive but Katherine’s medications are also pricey and they do not have coverage in the form of medical benefits.
Any support is greatly appreciated! There is also a meal train that has been organized to help the Downham’s with food. For anyone who is interested in joint the meal train, please contact me and I can get that information to you.
Thank you so much for take the time to help Katherine and her family!
Keep being the ray of light you are! Sending you all the healing vibes.
November 2nd, 2023
Katherine has her begun chemo treatments. She has quite a few more weeks to go and is facing a plethora of obstacles. I thought you might like to get to know her so I thought I’d share something she has written herself:
“Hello, my name is Katherine Downham, I'm 37 years old, married, mom of 5, with stage 4 breast cancer. These past few months have been a very difficult time for me and my family. Over the past year we have had multiple family members receive a cancer diagnosis, and we lost my husband's grandmother to cancer on this past Christmas eve.
Thankfully my friends have gone out of their way to show me how much they care about me and I couldn't ask for a better tribe! They and my supportive family give me the drive to fight cancer with everything in my might <3
Thank you for listening to my story. Any help you can offer will be greatly appreciated, even if it's just words of encouragement. Help me kick cancers ! Thank you in advance. ❤”
A bunch of us have also gone and made a calendar to help with raising funds. Please reach out to me if you may be interested in purchasing one
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.