Supporting the Downham Family

Katherine Downham is a wonderful ray of light here on this earth. She is an amazing wife and mother to 5 beautiful children, and such a caring daughter, sister and friend.

She has recently been diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer and will be undergoing treatment to help her fight this which means she won’t be able to attend work for some time. Her husband Damien will be the only one working and even he will need to take some time away from work to help care for Katherine along this journey. They will need some financial help as not only is life becoming increasingly expensive but Katherine’s medications are also pricey and they do not have coverage in the form of medical benefits.

Any support is greatly appreciated! There is also a meal train that has been organized to help the Downham’s with food. For anyone who is interested in joint the meal train, please contact me and I can get that information to you.







Thank you so much for take the time to help Katherine and her family!