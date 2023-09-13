Save Blind Disabled 85 Year Old From Losing Home

Dear Compassionate Souls,

I would like to introduce you to a remarkable woman, Bea Lydecker. Bea has spent over five decades dedicating her life to helping both humans and animals alike. Her incredible abilities as an animal communicator have not only brought comfort and understanding to countless families but have also ensured that animals find loving homes where they truly belong.

I have personally witnessed Bea's gift of communication with animals when my family adopted new four-legged members. Her insights were invaluable, ensuring that our furry friends integrated seamlessly into our household. Bea's guidance spared us from adopting pets that might not have fit in, creating harmony in our home.

Bea's incredible contributions extend far beyond her work as an animal communicator. She has been a beacon of hope for those seeking natural herbal and nutritional supplements. Her journey in helping people find wellness led her to research and provide vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements. Her dedication to this cause is evident in her website, bealydecker.com, where she shares her wisdom and products. Bea says that God gave her the formulas she sells through fasting and prayer. She has a Bachelor of Biblical Education and is a strong Christian.

Bea's impact has reached even wider audiences through appearances on prominent shows like the David Letterman Show. You can witness her charming presence and amazing connection with animals by searching "Bea Lydecker and David Letterman" on Youtube.

However, life has taken an unexpected turn for Bea. At the age of 85, she is partially handicapped and losing her eyesight. The home she has cherished for over 18 years is now at risk due to predatory lending practices. She unknowingly signed into a loan with a low fixed interest rate for a short period, only to see it balloon into an unmanageable variable rate, especially for an elderly woman on an income that has been hit hard by the Covid economy.

Her bank's refusal to provide a loan modification has pushed her to the brink of losing her home, a prospect that terrifies her. Bea has no relatives to turn to, and nowhere else to go. This is a deeply traumatic situation for someone who has dedicated her life to helping others.

We, as a compassionate community, cannot stand idly by while Bea faces such adversity in her twilight years. It is our responsibility to come together and support this selfless, gentle soul who has given so much to both people and animals. No one should be cast out onto the street and lose their home, especially someone like Bea Lydecker.

Bea's plea is simple but heartfelt: any donations you can offer will be accepted with gratitude beyond measure. Let us rally behind her and ensure she can spend her final years in peace, surrounded by her beloved geriatric animals, in the home she so dearly cherishes.

Please find it in your hearts to donate generously and share Bea's story far and wide. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that Bea Lydecker, a true angel among us, retains her home and the peace she so rightfully deserves.

May your kindness be repaid in abundance, and may we, as a community, be the light that shines in Bea's darkest hour.

With utmost sincerity and gratitude,

A Concerned Friend of Bea Lydecker