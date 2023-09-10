Help for Tinitine Village in Morocco

Update as of October 24, 2024

Hello friends!

Because of past generous (big and small) donations we have been able to help the people of Tinitine Village (population 650) found in the high Atlas mountains of Morocco, with a number of different projects. These projects include, temporary housing after the large earthquake of 2023, fencing for their cemetery to keep out the wild dogs, a new pump for the village's water system and most recently transportation for the village's older children (12-18 years old) to be able to attend school in the neighbouring town of Asni.

Now the villagers have turned their attention to the only road leading out of Tinitine. This road is vital to the safety of the village as it allows them access to Asni where their children attend school, the villagers attend the weekly market to purchase food and other supplies, and where the hospital is located. Hassan has expressed particular concern for expectant mothers who need to receive medical attention while pregnant or going into labour. The problem with the road is that it is a very steep, winding road that experiences major flooding and erosion every winter. The men of the village are eager to get to work on improving the road and have identified a few key areas to start work on. They have the manpower available but not the materials (rebar and cement). While this is a large ongoing project, they don't need a lot of money to get started. I will be sending any monies raised on a weekly basis to the Tinitine Development and Cooperation Society so they can continue their work in preparation for winter and the flooding that is coming.

As we have seen in the past, every dollar makes such a difference in the lives of these good people. Please consider making a donation of even $10 as it all adds up.

For more information on the Village of Tinitine and my connection and experience with them, please read below.



Update as of January 31, 2024

Our donations to The Tinitine Development and Cooperation Society late last year were used to help the village purchase a large tent that a number of families are still using for shelter. Thank you to all who so generously donated!



Recently Hassan sent me a video of his village's cemetery describing the problem with wild dogs coming in and disturbing the graves. He has priced out a proper fence at 1500 Euros or approximately $2200 Canadian. Please consider donating, even just a little, to allow these people the opportunity to bury their loved ones with dignity as far as is possible.



As many of our friends may remember, Jeff and I had the opportunity to travel to Morocco with his son Jaden, in November of 2022 and go hiking in the high Atlas mountains, Toubkal National Park to be specific. It is with horror that we received the news just two days ago that this very same area was hit with a 6.8 devastating earthquake.



While in Morocco we had the best tour guide by the name of Hassan Inflass. Hassan grew up in the high Atlas village of Tinitine, just outside of Toubkal National Park. On our way to Mt. Toubkal we walked past this village of 130 families. A young man, only 32 years old, Hassan has been very involved in his community, forming the Association Tinitine Pour Le Developpement et la Cooperation (The Tinitine Development and Cooperation Society) to aid in completing various projects in the village. In the last year alone, this society has upgraded the village's water well after their pump broke ( the women of the village were making a 20km daily trek to bring water to their homes before it was fixed) sponsored some village children for medical care and educational needs and built a football (soccer) field for the village children.



Now Hassan, his society and his village (including many neighbouring ones) are in dire need. Since the earthquake we have been in contact with Hassan. He was not home when the earthquake occurred but rather visiting in a coastal town. This was a blessing as he has since been able to hike into the village bringing much needed food such as milk, bread and cheese. His parents' home has been destroyed (they were trapped but they escaped with the help of their neighbours), over 630 people in the village are without shelter and sleeping in 4 designated outside areas. There are several dead although they don't have a final number yet. Communication with him has been sparse as they are without electricity and cell service. He is relying on his phone battery and finding other phones with battery power.



All donations will be sent directly to Hassan's society to help with immediate needs of food, water, temporary shelter (this area gets very cold in the winter, we can attest to that!), livestock needs and eventually new permanent homes.



Just a few weeks after our trip to Morocco, Hassan was involved in a hiking accident. He was able to save his customer's life from a near fatal fall but in doing so sustained some major injuries including a broken arm. We learned quickly that Morocco does not have the same supports that we do in the West in regards to insurance including medical and employment. These people are literally on their own to try to rebuild their community and their lives.



Please consider a donation of any amount.



Regular updates will be provided.