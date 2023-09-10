Supporting Nasseh and Naomi Helligar

About a year ago, I (Manasseh) had atopic dermatitis and eczema. It was manageable up until mid 2023 when it started to get worse, and started to spread throughout my entire body. By the middle of July it hit its peak and I was in a lot of pain and discomfort which made it hard for me to walk, sleep, and complete any basic tasks because of the pain in my skin. I also believe I had edema because I had swelling in my legs and feet for a few weeks. I made the tough decision to go the holistic route to heal my body as to not cause more damage to my already healthy organs with steroids. Because of the pain and difficulty in walking I was not able to work for a little over two months now. And as of now I may not be able to go back for a couple months. We are in need of finances to pay our bills and rent. We also have accrued medical bills as well from my trips to the ER during this time. I also have supplements and vitamins I need to help assist me in my recovery. The Lord has been faithful to provide for us thus far during this trial which we are eternally grateful for His many provisions for us. We would be grateful for whatever amount you give. It will help me and my wife and boys so much. Thank you.