Roman Catholic Knight Ministry

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,865

Campaign created by Matthew Hersch

Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Hersch

Please help us in our ministry to men.

The Roman Catholic Knight ministry consists of the following 9 pillars:

• Assisting all men to establish a personal relationship with Jesus Christ

• Catholic Men’s Fellowship

• Catholic evangelization and ongoing education

• Actively evangelize and bring men who have left the Catholic faith back to the faith

• Bible study participation and apprenticeship

• Help men overcome *********** addiction

• Help men to become better husbands and fathers

• Support of our female and youth counterparts

• Support all Parish ministries

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Merry Christmas!

RCK ON
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Mitch
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

For blessings from my brothers!

Br Jack Raab
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Br Jack Raab
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Daniel Schaaf
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

keep those coins and books going!

Dan Schaaf
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

GBAFH

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
9 months ago

Br Dan Schaaf RCK
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Hard pounding gentlemen....we shall see who pounds the longest. GBAFH!

Mike Conley Roman Catholic Knight
$ 250.00 USD
10 months ago

“It’s about investing oneself fully to supporting, enriching, and encouraging his fellow knights......” Hard pounding gentlemen...we shall see who pounds the longest.

David Stadler
$ 500.00 USD
10 months ago

Br. Matt.....GBAFH! You are an amazing man!

Mitchell Willis
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

I won the Superbowl pool and thought it only right that I share with RCK.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
11 months ago

Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

God Bless

David
$ 500.00 USD
11 months ago

RCK On
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Simba
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless and fight hard.

