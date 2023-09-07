Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,865
Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Hersch
Please help us in our ministry to men.
The Roman Catholic Knight ministry consists of the following 9 pillars:
• Assisting all men to establish a personal relationship with Jesus Christ
• Catholic Men’s Fellowship
• Catholic evangelization and ongoing education
• Actively evangelize and bring men who have left the Catholic faith back to the faith
• Bible study participation and apprenticeship
• Help men overcome *********** addiction
• Help men to become better husbands and fathers
• Support of our female and youth counterparts
• Support all Parish ministries
Merry Christmas!
For blessings from my brothers!
keep those coins and books going!
GBAFH
Hard pounding gentlemen....we shall see who pounds the longest. GBAFH!
“It’s about investing oneself fully to supporting, enriching, and encouraging his fellow knights......” Hard pounding gentlemen...we shall see who pounds the longest.
Br. Matt.....GBAFH! You are an amazing man!
I won the Superbowl pool and thought it only right that I share with RCK.
God Bless
God bless and fight hard.
