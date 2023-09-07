



Please help us in our ministry to men.

The Roman Catholic Knight ministry consists of the following 9 pillars:

• Assisting all men to establish a personal relationship with Jesus Christ

• Catholic Men’s Fellowship

• Catholic evangelization and ongoing education

• Actively evangelize and bring men who have left the Catholic faith back to the faith

• Bible study participation and apprenticeship

• Help men overcome *********** addiction

• Help men to become better husbands and fathers

• Support of our female and youth counterparts

• Support all Parish ministries