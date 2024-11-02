Help with Medical Bills for Melody Biddle

Goal:
USD $61,000
Raised:
USD $4,735
Campaign funds will be received by Melody Biddle
On Sunday, August 13, 2023 about 9:30p.m. EST, I fell and broke my arm. I was finishing my usual brisk walk around the neighborhood, glanced down at my watch to see how far I had gone, and the next thing I know I am falling. My foot had hit a raised portion of the sidewalk and while my legs stopped moving, my upper body did not. I tried to regain my balance, but the next thing I knew I was laying on the sidewalk, my glasses skittering across it, and I could not move my right arm. I lifted my head and saw that I had broken my arm. I was just two houses from home, so I carefully lifted up my arm and walked through the yards to get home.
When I got inside I called out for my husband and he brought towels and an ice pack and we headed to the car. He drove to the nearest hospital, Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield, Indiana. After x-rays were taken they determined that i had broken both my radial and my ulnar bones in my forearm. A laceration on my outer forearm was bleeding due to the force of some pieces hitting it. I was giving pain medication and antibiotics to counteract any possible infection as a result of the laceration.
The orthopedic surgeon was sent the x-rays and we waited to hear back from him. I don't remember a lot after the pain medication was given, but I ended up staying overnight in the ER. The next morning the report from the surgeon was that my injury required a trauma surgeon, so I needed to be transported to another hospital across town. My husband was able to drive me, as the hospital did not have an ambulance available anytime soon to take me.
We left Hancock Regional Hospital and arrived at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital around 10:00a.m. I was immediately taken by to pre-op where my labs were drawn and an EKG was administered. They called from the operating room asking if I was prepped and I was wheeled into surgery within the hour.
I was in St. Vincent Ascension Hospital from Monday, August 14, 2023 until Wednesday August 16, 2023. I was given strong antibiotics and monitored for infection.
Unfortunately, at the time of my injury, we did not have medical coverage. I am currently awaiting a new job that offers medical coverage. My husband had started a new job in June, and his medical benefits would not start until September 1, 2023. As a result, we are responsible for the total cost of my hospitalization and surgery. I also missed a week of work without pay.
The medical costs are as follows:
Hancock Regional Hospital ER - $6,000.00
St. Vincent Ascension Hospital - $51,829.52
Anesthesiologist - $3,151.51
Many people have asked how they could help, and this is the one thing that is weighing on us. I went back to work on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 and we have set up payment plans with both hospitals and the anesthesiologist. However, as you can imagine, it will take us a long time to pay back what we owe.
Any funds donated will be used strictly for paying these bills. Your prayers for my continued healing are appreciated as well.
I will never forget the kindness you and Tim showed me years ago. I wish I could donate more. My heart breaks for you.
You are in our prayers Melody! We love you!!
We are so sorry ❤️❤️
Praying they grant you some relief from this debt 🙏🏻
Praying for you and your family Melody!
November 2nd, 2024
I am overwhelmed with God’s providence over my son and I since Tim’s death September 7, 2023.
I used the donated funds to pay the surgeon, anesthesiologist, and the doctors at the hospital. Thank you all for your thoughts, prayers, kindness, and your generosity.
I wrote letters to both hospitals explaining about Tim’s death requesting a payment plan, and both debts were forgiven in full. 😭🙌🏻
Life is so different without Tim here, but we have been blessed so richly materially, financially, and spiritually. Tim went before us and we have hope in Jesus that one day we will reunite with him on that Great Day.
We love you and thank you for your kindness.
I will be closing this campaign. If you would like to keep in touch, my email address is mama2levi@gmail.com and you can find me on Facebook. I would be glad to hear from you. ❤️
September 25th, 2023
I want to thank all of you who have prayed over me and those who have been able to donate to my campaign. You all have given enough for me to be able to pay off the anesthesia bill, and I will be paying that bill in full as soon as the funds are released from the campaign to my bank account later this week. I will gladly provide verification of the payment in full once I have it.
My arm is doing really well. I had the stitches removed September 6, 2023 and the surgeon was very impressed with my progress with regard to regaining my range of motion. I am still doing some exercises to maintain that, as it gets stiff if I do not adequately move it. I am still restricted to no more than five pounds of weight bearing, but I am making progress.
Unfortunately, on the evening of Thursday, September 7, 2023, my husband Tim passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack. He was only 56 years old. His funeral was on September 16, 2023, the anniversary of the day he asked me to marry him. He had a beautiful funeral service and graveside military honors. There were at least 500 people who came to pay their respects to Tim's loved ones, and 150 of them attended the funeral service.
Our church family and our community have fed us, sat with us, and supported us financially in so many ways. Tim only had medical benefits available to him through his employer (those benefits kicked in on 9/1/23), but we did have a life insurance policy that provided funds for his funeral costs and the remaining amount of the policy will help us financially as well.
I notified St. Vincent Ascension Hospital that Tim passed away. His income was substantially higher than mine which disqualified us from qualifying for financial aid. Now that he has passed away and my income is much lower, they are sending me a financial assistance application. I would appreciate your prayers for this financial burden to be lessened. It is hard asking for help, but all I can do is ask and hope that it will happen.
Again, thank you for your prayers and your generosity. I will continue to keep you updated on the progress and appreciate all who may be able to assist us in this time of need.
