Help with Medical Bills for Melody Biddle

On Sunday, August 13, 2023 about 9:30p.m. EST, I fell and broke my arm. I was finishing my usual brisk walk around the neighborhood, glanced down at my watch to see how far I had gone, and the next thing I know I am falling. My foot had hit a raised portion of the sidewalk and while my legs stopped moving, my upper body did not. I tried to regain my balance, but the next thing I knew I was laying on the sidewalk, my glasses skittering across it, and I could not move my right arm. I lifted my head and saw that I had broken my arm. I was just two houses from home, so I carefully lifted up my arm and walked through the yards to get home.

When I got inside I called out for my husband and he brought towels and an ice pack and we headed to the car. He drove to the nearest hospital, Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield, Indiana. After x-rays were taken they determined that i had broken both my radial and my ulnar bones in my forearm. A laceration on my outer forearm was bleeding due to the force of some pieces hitting it. I was giving pain medication and antibiotics to counteract any possible infection as a result of the laceration.

The orthopedic surgeon was sent the x-rays and we waited to hear back from him. I don't remember a lot after the pain medication was given, but I ended up staying overnight in the ER. The next morning the report from the surgeon was that my injury required a trauma surgeon, so I needed to be transported to another hospital across town. My husband was able to drive me, as the hospital did not have an ambulance available anytime soon to take me.

We left Hancock Regional Hospital and arrived at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital around 10:00a.m. I was immediately taken by to pre-op where my labs were drawn and an EKG was administered. They called from the operating room asking if I was prepped and I was wheeled into surgery within the hour.

I was in St. Vincent Ascension Hospital from Monday, August 14, 2023 until Wednesday August 16, 2023. I was given strong antibiotics and monitored for infection.

Unfortunately, at the time of my injury, we did not have medical coverage. I am currently awaiting a new job that offers medical coverage. My husband had started a new job in June, and his medical benefits would not start until September 1, 2023. As a result, we are responsible for the total cost of my hospitalization and surgery. I also missed a week of work without pay.

The medical costs are as follows:

Hancock Regional Hospital ER - $6,000.00

St. Vincent Ascension Hospital - $51,829.52

Anesthesiologist - $3,151.51

Many people have asked how they could help, and this is the one thing that is weighing on us. I went back to work on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 and we have set up payment plans with both hospitals and the anesthesiologist. However, as you can imagine, it will take us a long time to pay back what we owe.

Any funds donated will be used strictly for paying these bills. Your prayers for my continued healing are appreciated as well.