 USD $6,000

 USD $125

Campaign created by Robert shaw

Campaign funds will be received by Robert shaw

Need a car to get to appointments #GivingTuesday

Need to get a car for Doctors appointments shopping etc. I am on SSDI, the car I have now the transmission is going o needs a new starter and a few other repairs. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your help.As of today 08/07/2024, My car is no longer drivable as the frame is rusted completely through. So I am with out a car.

Mitzi Davis
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Hope you raise the money you need to buy a car. My thoughts and prayers are with you.Michelle Heill

