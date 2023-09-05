Need a car to get to appointments #GivingTuesday

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $125
Campaign funds will be received by Robert shaw
Need to get a car for Doctors appointments shopping etc. I am on SSDI, the car I have now the transmission is going o needs a new starter and a few other repairs. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your help.As of today 08/07/2024, My car is no longer drivable as the frame is rusted completely through. So I am with out a car.
#GivingTuesday
Hope you raise the money you need to buy a car. My thoughts and prayers are with you.Michelle Heill
November 26th, 2024
November 26th, 2024
November 26th, 2024
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.