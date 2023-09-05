Pediatric Surgery in West Africa

One Village for Christ was birthed in 2012 as our family ministry to provide pediatric surgical care at a mission hospital in a predominantly Mslim country in West Africa. Less than 1% of our country’s population are protestant Christians and over 90% are Mslim. We have been living and serving there since 2013. Our primary ministry is surgery for children as I am a US trained pediatric surgeon. However, we are also passionate about helping churches to deepen their knowledge of God's word and to grow as disciple makers. We also are involved in several development projects including chicken egg production, aquaponics, wood-working, and micro-enterprise. Our overarching mission is to fulfill God’s perfect will for our lives no matter the cost for His glory. Please join with us as we seek to be the hands and feet of Jesus among "the least of these."