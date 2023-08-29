Justice for Chris Wright

A Murder He Did Not Commit:

On 28th February 2008, Christopher Wright was arrested for Ken Dolezsar’s murder, even though he did not kill him. Christopher has remained incarcerated from that day forward... remained incarcerated while the police forced the evidence to fit Christopher and not the actual crime ... remained incarcerated while the prosecutors stalled for time to concoct plausible scenarios and stack their house of cards... remained incarcerated while the life Christopher used to have was slowly and painfully erased… .

On the 30th of April 2010 (over two years after his arrest!), we went to trial and, to our disbelief, he was convicted. Christopher and all of us who love him were devastated.

We immediately started the process of appealing this awful decision. We have now been slogging and fighting through the justice system for over 15 years, with obstacles placed constantly in our way by police and others who don’t want their behavior questioned and prosecutors who don’t want their case overturned.

If you haven’t seen it already there is a Dateline episode about his plight which you can watch on the website dedicated to freeing Christopher: www.thewrongwright.com.There is also other information there about where we are in the fight for his freedom, how you can contact him (and us), and what you can do to help.

What We're Doing to Fix this Injustice:

It has been years of fighting and we have exhausted almost all our avenues for overturning Christopher’s conviction and now have turned to the Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA). Jensie Anderson, of the Rocky Mountain Innocence Project, filed Christopher’s PCRA on July 31, 2023. As of 01 September 2023, the Utah Attorneys General office has not even reviewed the filing, let alone responded to it. In the meantime, there is so much left to do, and we’ve long since used up our financial resources fighting the American “justice system” for actual justice.

How the Money Will Be Spent:

We will use every cent that we raise here to pay our investigator, attorneys, and experts to underscore and prove what we already know: that Christopher is innocent. We work with an amazing group of specialists, but our money is gone. We need help to keep our team afloat. It would be heartbreaking to get so close to a possible victory and fail due to a lack of financial resources.

Unfortunately, injustice of the kind that happened to Christopher is not rare. We are hoping to raise enough money to cover the costs of freeing him, and, should we raise more money than we need, the funds will be used to help others who are in similar positions. Not a penny will be wasted in this fight.

Please help us get the word out by sharing our GiveSendGo link on your preferred social medium. We are very grateful for your support and help during this awful time.

We are fighting and will always continue to fight to free Christopher. If you would like more background into Chris' case and the Dateline please visit: www.thewrongwright.com.

Thank You For Being There For Him







