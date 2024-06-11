Civil War in Myanmar

Horrors of War!

You might have heard about the horrible war between Hamas terrorists in Gaza Strip (funded by Iran) and Israel. Children and women murdered. Other children hunkered down, sheltering in place. Orphans crying. Men using their own bodies to shield those of their families. Have you heard about it?

Now, the current war outbreak is barely two months old. Meanwhile, in Myanmar (formerly Burma), there continues to be military rule of the population, since the coup d'état of February 1, 2021. That was a full year before Russia started a war by invading Ukraine, which continues to this day. Here in the USA, we were still hearing about COVID-19 infections, and preventive measures in our daily news cycles. Aren’t we glad that has largely stopped dominating our newsfeeds?

I do not wish to add to the already weary emotions surrounding “wars and rumors of wars”. However, if we believe every human being is indeed created in the image of God and for His purpose, we Christians have even more attention to pay to the suffering of others. The people of Myanmar are experiencing more hardship than I want to imagine, and I do not wish to compare or impugn the pain and suffering of anyone. However, how can one care about another’s suffering, if they are not even made aware of it? Faith International Partners, Inc [501c3 IRS Approved as a non-profit, tax exempt entity] supports native church planters (i.e. Christian missionaries) in Myanmar among other countries in southeast Asia.

Our National Director of Myanmar, Brother Go Lian Pau is mostly how we manage to keep up with the volatile situation. He sent us a recent e-mail message for urgent prayers due to increased bombings in the city of Kalaymyo which has a population of about 30,000:

“Also, these days, the Junta drops bombs inside the city inhumanly and yesterday, one little girl student and her mother while her mother dropped her child the school were hit and killed immediately. Also, in the downtown on the main road, one man unfortunately was hit by a landmine and his body was torn apart in pieces. Another three people who were near him were seriously injured. These all are Christians and they are so heartbreaking.

Even just after the mid-night, the jet fighters were flying over us and dropping bombs and we heard the huge sounds. But the Lord has kept us safe till now.

Continue to pray for good health and safety in our lives.”

These regular bombings have created a food crisis in many of these smaller cities and rural villages, where subsistence farming is THE way of life. Take note of this prayer request sent in from merely one of the 63 missionaries Faith International Partners supports in Myanmar:

“The Lord blessed my ministry (Mandalay Area) and we grow in the Lord. The lord enlarged my ministry and I have come to touch more and more people with the pure Gospel of Jesus Christ. On the other hand, the people were so poor physically since they don’t have a proper income for their families. Many of them requested food from me and I have given them what I have. But the need is so great and I couldn’t do it by myself. Through their hardships, I had a chance to share the Gospel with them and they are willing to learn the Word of God and the salvation message in their lives. As I see their physical needs, my heart goes with them. So, I wanted to ask you to pray for these people so I can help at least 52 families, so that I can share the Gospel with them. They are interested to learn more about the love of God in their lives. I pray about this project, so that the Lord will provide to meet this need for my people here. Thank you so much for your prayers.”

If you are willing to add the civil war generally, and these 63 native missionaries and their evangelistic efforts in Myanmar specifically, to your prayer list, it would be most helpful! The needs are great!

If appropriate for you to also become a financial supporter in these efforts:



the cost for a bag of rice (50 kg/105 lbs.) is more than 100,000 MMK (@ 2810 Currency Exchange Rate = $35.68 [constantly rising]) right now. NOTE: They need about 5 bottles of "Cooking Oil" at $3.00 each to prepare the rice and one bag of rice will last a family of 4 about 1 month.

***100% of your contributions goes overseas to its designated purpose and NOTHING is retained for administrative purposes***

