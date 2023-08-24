Support Bill Shearing!

Calling on all of my patriot prayer warriors!

Bill Shearing, could be any one of us. An innocent protestor, exercising his 1st ammendment rights, targeted, set up and used by Strong- (the medical industrial complex) as an example, to try and intimidate and prevent the rest of us from continuing to fight for bodily autonomy and to save innocent children from prepubescent hormone blockers, genital mutilation and adolescent gender transitioning surgeries. Bill is an innocent man with NO past criminal history who has been wrongly convicted of a crime he did not commit.

