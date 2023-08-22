Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $110
Campaign funds will be received by Manolito Castro
Hi this is Manolito Castro helping Dagalus Kintu
Hello. My name is kintu Dagalus I'm the founder of Gods Work Children Ministry located in Uganda, Mityana District, Kagerekamu Village
We're taking care of 28 children some are orphans ,street kids and others from poor families.
We started this mission to help this children to be in better life because we see they're struggling too. We provide them needs like feeding them, clothes, renting house and other needs.
We call upon everyone to support us to build our own home to stay, food, they need to study and others because we don't want to see them suffering
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays
