Gods Work Children Ministry

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $110

Campaign created by Manolito Castro

Campaign funds will be received by Manolito Castro

Gods Work Children Ministry

#GivingTuesday

Hi this is Manolito Castro helping Dagalus Kintu

Hello. My name is kintu Dagalus I'm the founder of Gods Work Children Ministry located in Uganda, Mityana District, Kagerekamu Village

We're taking care of 28 children some are orphans ,street kids and others from poor families. 

We started this mission to help this children to be in better life because we see they're struggling too. We provide them needs like feeding them, clothes, renting house and other needs. 

We call upon everyone to support us to build our own home to stay, food, they need to study and others because we don't want to see them suffering

Recent Donations
Marla
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays

Cynthia hawa
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Cynthia hawa
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Cynthia hawa
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

