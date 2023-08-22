Help me build a house for my siblings in Kenya

Goal:
Hi, I am Alice and I live in Nakuru Kenya. We lost our mum unexpectedly because of a stroke leaving my siblings homeless. They are now temporarily staying at a relatives place but cannot stay there. Being the oldest and only one with income I am trying my best to build a house for them but I only have a small clothes shop and can barely sustain my self. The room I rent is inconsistent and far too small to share with my siblings and I cannot afford to rent a house for them but we have a piece of land. With the help of our church and a loan we arranged the permits and started construction but just after the start heavy rain washed away the toilet shed we built first. Rain season is over now but prices for materials went up. I don't know what else to do now other than ask for your help to finish the house and give my siblings a safe place. We need about $2500 funds to complete the house. A little more would also allow them to continue to go to school. I hope you want to help us with a little gift, God bless you 🙏. For more information you can reach out through alicemegu15@gmail.com or ruthcaro456@gmail.com
God sees, God provides, that was my mother's favorite saying. My family and I are greatfull for all your continued support both online and offline. Through your both online and offline support, we have been able to construct the house and now done with the blocks as shown in the picture. But, we still need your support to help move to the next step and even to help us complete building. Your support is highly appreciated and may God bless you all as you continue to support us. A hand that gives, shall never lack that's an African saying and indeed, may you never lack 🙏🙏.
