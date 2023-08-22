Campaign Image

Help me build a house for my siblings in Kenya

Goal:

 KES 550,000

Raised:

 KES 84,000

Campaign created by Alice Megu

Campaign funds will be received by Alice Megu

Help me build a house for my siblings in Kenya

Hi, I am Alice and I live in Nakuru Kenya. We lost our mum unexpectedly because of a stroke leaving my siblings homeless. They are now temporarily staying at a relatives place but cannot stay there. Being the oldest and only one with income I am trying my best to build a house for them but I only have a small clothes shop and can barely sustain my self. The room I rent is inconsistent and far too small to share with my siblings and I cannot afford to rent a house for them but we have a piece of land. With the help of our church and a loan we arranged the permits and started construction but just after the start heavy rain washed away the toilet shed we built first. Rain season is over now but prices for materials went up. I don't know what else to do now other than ask for your help to finish the house and give my siblings a safe place. We need about $2500 funds to complete the house. A little more would also allow them to continue to go to school. I hope you want to help us with a little gift, God bless you 🙏. For more information you can reach out through alicemegu15@gmail.com or ruthcaro456@gmail.com

#Giving Tuesday #Giving Twosday # Giving Tuesday. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
2000.00 KES
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2000.00 KES
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
3000.00 KES
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2000.00 KES
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
3000.00 KES
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2000.00 KES
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
5400.00 KES
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2600.00 KES
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2000.00 KES
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2500.00 KES
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
3000.00 KES
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
2500.00 KES
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
1000.00 KES
11 months ago

Anonymous Giver
6000.00 KES
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
3000.00 KES
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
7000.00 KES
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
2000.00 KES
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
8000.00 KES
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
10000.00 KES
1 year ago

Albert Pool
3000.00 KES
1 year ago

Updates

Lintel done pdate #4

January 6th, 2024

May you never lack for your support on my family is my word today. For both online and offline support, we have been able to do the lintel on the upper part of the blocks and I'm really grateful for both your online and offline support. But, now we are stuck as we need to proceed to roofing which needs timber, iron sheet and other materials that are costly at the moment. The price of materials went up and doubled on each item and now its 550000KES needed (around $3545). I humbly request for more support from you well wishers so I may be able to give my family and I a home. God bless you as you help 🙏🙏. 
Update Lintel done pdate #4 Image
Update #3

October 4th, 2023

Update Update #3 Image
God sees God provides. House updates

October 4th, 2023

God sees, God provides, that was my mother's favorite saying. My family and I are greatfull for all your continued support both online and offline. Through your both online and offline support, we have been able to construct the house and now done with the blocks as shown in the picture. But, we still need your support to help move to the next step and even to help us complete building. Your support is highly appreciated and may God bless you all as you continue to support us. A hand that gives, shall never lack that's an African saying and indeed, may you never lack 🙏🙏. 

Update God sees God provides. House updates Image
Update #1

August 23rd, 2023

Update Update #1 Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • . Please pray for my family to get a new house, and actions to glorify God while giving a hand to my family.
  • Please pray for donors to have their hearts softened in favor of prayerfully donating as guided.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo