Outreach and Missionary Expenses

Hi, my name is Ashley Rot, I am 18 years old and I live in St. Augustine, FL. Upon my recent graduation from high school, I have begun considering what my purpose is and what I’d like to do moving on in life. Through prayerful consideration, God has really spoken to me about pursuing Him more deeply. Therefore I have decided to attend a discipleship training school along with an outreach missionary program within an organization called Youth With A Mission (YWAM). I will be traveling to Kona, Hawaii on September 28 where I will be discipled and trained in sharing my faith for 3 months. After this I will then go into the outreach phase where the staff team members, other students and I will travel across the nations spreading the light and truth of Jesus Christ to different countries for two months. This 5 month program will allow me to grow closer to God and His calling for my life, as well as the fulfillment of the Great Commission and our purpose as Christians. However, the costs of living and traveling internationally makes attending this school very difficult. With the help of donations and many blessings, I am hoping to raise $6500 which will cover the cost of housing, meals, activities, training, lectures, and airfare to the overseas outreach locations. Any donation is immensely appreciated along with prayer over God’s guidance as I embark on the plan that He has for my life!