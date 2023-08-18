#GivingTwosday

Hi, this is Manolito Castro helping Hussein Were

Hello, my name is Hussein Were, I am the director of GOOD HOPE CHILDREN'S CENTER which is located in UGANDA 🇺🇬, BUGIRI DISTRICT, BUWUNI VILLAGE.

We are taking care of about 42 children who are orphans, by providing the children with basic needs like Food, Shelter, Education, Medication, Clothing and many others.

I started this mission of helping the children with the assistance of my grandmother known as Kasifa Nandutu after realizing that most of the children in our village lost their parents and others are homeless struggling to get what to eat and where to sleep because most families are very poor.

Our mission is to make these children's futures to be bright by building a big permanent orphanage home because we are renting where they stay and make them study or even to build a big school for most poor families to have access to education for free.