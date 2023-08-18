Campaign Image

Good Hope Children’s Center

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $1,225

Campaign created by Manolito Castro

Campaign funds will be received by Manolito Castro

Good Hope Children’s Center

#GivingTwosday

Hi, this is Manolito Castro helping Hussein Were

Hello, my name is Hussein Were, I am the director of GOOD HOPE CHILDREN'S CENTER which is located in UGANDA 🇺🇬, BUGIRI DISTRICT, BUWUNI VILLAGE.

We are taking care of about 42 children who are orphans, by providing the children with basic needs like Food, Shelter, Education, Medication, Clothing and many others.

I started this mission of helping the children with the assistance of my grandmother known as Kasifa Nandutu after realizing that most of the children in our village lost their parents and others are homeless struggling to get what to eat and where to sleep because most families are very poor.

Our mission is to make these children's futures to be bright by building a big permanent orphanage home because we are renting where they stay and make them study or even to build a big school for most poor families to have access to education for free.

Recent Donations
Sarah Michele Ventures
$ 500.00 USD
11 months ago

Sending all our love.

Sarah Koch
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Not sure what happened. Sorry this was rejected and delayed. We will have our own site soon!!!

Koch Family
$ 175.00 USD
1 year ago

We are praying for Aiman's full recovery and send all our love.

Sarah Koch
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

All our love. One day it will be way more!!!! Love, Steve, Sarah, Lauren and Audrey

Response from Campaign Owner:

"The children of Good Hope Children Center would like to thank you for your love and support. God bless you More 🙏🏽✝️🙏🏽 Hussein Were" By Manolito Castro

Updates

Update #2 Their food for 2 weeks was stolen including 3 Sauce Pan and Plates and Cups

August 20th, 2023

Update Update #2 Their food for 2 weeks was stolen including 3 Sauce Pan and Plates and Cups Image
Update #2

August 18th, 2023

Update Update #2 Image

