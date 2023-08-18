Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $1,225
Campaign funds will be received by Manolito Castro
#GivingTwosday
Hi, this is Manolito Castro helping Hussein Were
Hello, my name is Hussein Were, I am the director of GOOD HOPE CHILDREN'S CENTER which is located in UGANDA 🇺🇬, BUGIRI DISTRICT, BUWUNI VILLAGE.
We are taking care of about 42 children who are orphans, by providing the children with basic needs like Food, Shelter, Education, Medication, Clothing and many others.
I started this mission of helping the children with the assistance of my grandmother known as Kasifa Nandutu after realizing that most of the children in our village lost their parents and others are homeless struggling to get what to eat and where to sleep because most families are very poor.
Our mission is to make these children's futures to be bright by building a big permanent orphanage home because we are renting where they stay and make them study or even to build a big school for most poor families to have access to education for free.
Sending all our love.
Not sure what happened. Sorry this was rejected and delayed. We will have our own site soon!!!
We are praying for Aiman's full recovery and send all our love.
All our love. One day it will be way more!!!! Love, Steve, Sarah, Lauren and Audrey
"The children of Good Hope Children Center would like to thank you for your love and support. God bless you More 🙏🏽✝️🙏🏽 Hussein Were" By Manolito Castro
August 20th, 2023
August 18th, 2023
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.