STAND by Stacy Hager Freedom is under Attack

This experience with the "justice system" has all but broken me. My livelihood has been taken away, my due process was rubber stamped guilty before I ever entered a courtroom, and they have Stolen my FREEDOM. For what? Daring to show support for Fair Free Elections by peacefully strolling through a public building at the invitation of capitol police.
I went to DC to STAND for Fair Free Elections. What was supposed to be a beautiful assembling of souls at a peaceful gathering on the lawns of the capitol was twisted into something ugly.
I nor 99.9% of the one million people who felt called to be there came for trouble. We came to show support for taking a closer look at the election which has tens of thousands of documented discrepancies.
We have all seen what happened at polling stations and counting centers across the Nation regardless of what smoke the media machine throws at those videos and personal reports. We felt compelled to be there in support of the authenticity of vote counts. Voting for the candidate of our choice is the bed rock of our Democratic Republic.
J6th defendants are being politically persecuted for exercising their 1st Ammendment right to assemble and express grievances. I was convicted of mere misdemeanors and yet,, here I am in prison on charges that 99.9% of Americans would receive a fine for.
J6ers, like me are Christians, Citizens, Sons, Daughters, Mothers, Fathers, Grand Mothers and Grand Fathers. We are all Average Americans who obey the law. We are being railroaded into submission because we believe in our laws and yet, our FREEDOM has been Stolen. Most of us are law abiding citizens who vote, many will Never Vote Again.
The toll of how Our Nation's "justice system" has turned its back on these people legally assembling and being invited into Our Nation's Capitol has been the toughest hurdle I have ever faced as an American...
Please say a prayer for me and for this madness to end. If you feel moved to write me at the address below I will truly appreciate you and Any donation is greatly appreciated as well.
Stacy Hager
# 47536-509
FCI Seagoville
Federal Correctional Institution
PO BOX 9000
SEAGOVILLE, TX 75159
In the name of Jesus Christ, our Crucified Savior and Resurrected Lord, we pray for Stacy's release from prison.
Continuing to fight for righteousness in America, always remembering. . . This world is not our home; we are looking forward to our everlasting home in heaven. Hebrews 13:14
Stacy You are missed.
We love you, Stacy. Countdown to release date now. New Year, new hope. We've kept the fires burning for you in the STAND groups when you get out.
Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial. . .James 1:12
God bless you, Stacy! 3 more months, then home. 🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Thank you for your love to this county. May God's protection and blessings be with you. You are always in our hearts and prayers.
God bless you, Stacy! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Heard you a couple months ago on Sandy Rios. May you be fully exonerated one day soon. Blessed are you when men persecute you for standing for the truth.
Dear friend, you are always in our hearts & our prayers. STAND strong. Jackie & Jack
God bless you, Stacy! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Praying for you. Stand ing 4 the Truth🇺🇸
"Thank you Kell. Prayers are always welcomed. Tomorrow is the big day Wish me luck 🙏 " By Stacy Hager
God bless you, Stacy. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
"May God Bless you And may God Bless our nation once again..." By Stacy Hager
Stacy We are a united army of one under God. You stood we stand beside you. We bow our heads in prayer. We ask God for your safety as you go through a unknown journey. We ask for your comfort & protection for your family. In Jesus name we pray. Amen
"Thank you for the prayers and the donation. Today has been though so the prayers, your interaction and the fact you care has really helped me today ty" By Stacy Hager
God Bless you Stacy, you are all totally innocent, you were all set up, deliberately coaxed into a trap, I hope my donation helps ease your pain
"Thank you for caring. We need more Americans with hearts of gold like you. I'm not sure how many can see what is happening to Our Nation, but you do. " By Stacy Hager
PRAYERS FOR STACY.
"Prayers are always always always Appreciated. I can be from on facebook. I'm writing a book on this experience and publishing it on my page free." By Stacy Hager
Stay strong my friend, I still can't believe this is actually happening. Just know that many people are behind you. I and many others will continue to try to spread the truth and STAND for what is right. Thank you very much for taking a stand for those with less of a voice. My thoughts and prayers will be with you through this.~Nicky
"I'm trying, it's a hard thing when the Nation you Love comes after you. Strangest thing I've ever faced. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. " By Stacy Hager
God Bless you, Stacy. Your story broke my heart. You are not alone. We stand with you and will help you go thru the next 7 months. Stay strong. Don't let them break you. You are a true Patriot and a hero!
"Bless your heart. Angie you are a GREAT American with a heart of gold. Thank you for your kind words. I'm no hero, but I do Still Love Our Nation. " By Stacy Hager
February 18th, 2024
This is Rikki, writing on Stacy's behalf. First of all, I would like to apologize for not sending each and every person who have prayed for Stacy and those so kind to donate to his account. It has been a real challenge to keep up with all the "to do" lists, driving up to Seagoville for visits, and just everyday life without Stacy here. Also, as fate would have it, my job has ramped up with more responsibilities and duties to perform. So, I'm late in publishing this update and sending our gratitude.
Stacy is doing as well as can be expected. He is writing his memoir every day and gets exercise in the yard when the weather allows. Adjusting to prison life and learning the inmate politics was difficult at first but it has gotten better in the last month or so. Stacy fights to stay positive against a political agenda that is bent on destroying the spirit of every J6 prisoner. We both are looking forward to his release in April so we can put this chapter to bed and get our lives back to normal.
I'm sure when Stacy comes home, he will reach out to everyone and thank them personally for all the love and support y'all have given him in this torrid time. Again, I'm sorry for not putting out an update sooner and I thank you for standing by Stacy.
Respectfully,
Rikki
