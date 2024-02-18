STAND by Stacy Hager Freedom is under Attack

This experience with the "justice system" has all but broken me. My livelihood has been taken away, my due process was rubber stamped guilty before I ever entered a courtroom, and they have Stolen my FREEDOM. For what? Daring to show support for Fair Free Elections by peacefully strolling through a public building at the invitation of capitol police.

I went to DC to STAND for Fair Free Elections. What was supposed to be a beautiful assembling of souls at a peaceful gathering on the lawns of the capitol was twisted into something ugly.

I nor 99.9% of the one million people who felt called to be there came for trouble. We came to show support for taking a closer look at the election which has tens of thousands of documented discrepancies.

We have all seen what happened at polling stations and counting centers across the Nation regardless of what smoke the media machine throws at those videos and personal reports. We felt compelled to be there in support of the authenticity of vote counts. Voting for the candidate of our choice is the bed rock of our Democratic Republic.

J6th defendants are being politically persecuted for exercising their 1st Ammendment right to assemble and express grievances. I was convicted of mere misdemeanors and yet,, here I am in prison on charges that 99.9% of Americans would receive a fine for.

J6ers, like me are Christians, Citizens, Sons, Daughters, Mothers, Fathers, Grand Mothers and Grand Fathers. We are all Average Americans who obey the law. We are being railroaded into submission because we believe in our laws and yet, our FREEDOM has been Stolen. Most of us are law abiding citizens who vote, many will Never Vote Again.

The toll of how Our Nation's "justice system" has turned its back on these people legally assembling and being invited into Our Nation's Capitol has been the toughest hurdle I have ever faced as an American...

Please say a prayer for me and for this madness to end. If you feel moved to write me at the address below I will truly appreciate you and Any donation is greatly appreciated as well.

Stacy Hager

# 47536-509

FCI Seagoville

Federal Correctional Institution

PO BOX 9000

SEAGOVILLE, TX 75159