Loss of income due to medical issues

#GivingTuesday2024 #GivingTuesday

My name is Julie and I have been a believer of Jesus Christ since I can remember. Throughout my life I have had some doubts in him and myself, due to ugly situations in my life that I didn't fully understand why they were happening.

As I grew older, my faith grew stronger. I no longer question God's plan, and I am learning to give all of my fears, concerns and prayers to him. It has helped me through my worst times.

Unfortunately, I have fallen on another difficult time, and I am having some health issues that are keeping me from working. I have worked 1-2 jobs all of my life, and always had enough to make ends meet, but not enough to have a substantial savings. This is only temporary, so I know that I will get through, but I know it doesn't hurt to ask for some help when needed. I just don't want to fall behind on my mortgage and utilities so I can pick right up without a struggle when I'm back to work. Any little bit you can find in your heart to give, I appreciate more than you know. And all prayers are welcomed! Thank you.

#GivingTuesday #GivingTuesday2024