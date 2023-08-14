Friends In Need

THIS COULD HAPPEN TO YOU! Baby Cyrus Anderson was ripped from his loving mother’s arms by brutal police force and held at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho against the will of the parents without any probable cause of harm or danger to the baby. https://freedomman.ws/cyrus/videos/ Exercising their 1st amendment right to assemble and to free speech, the grandfather of baby Cyrus, Diego Rodriguez and close family friend, Ammon Bundy, organized peaceful and lawful protests outside the St. Luke's Hospital until the baby was finally released after 6 days to the rightful custody of the parents. HOWEVER, St. Luke's Hospital was not going to let this go and using its enormous funds from donations, Covid 19 government funds and from patients, hired the biggest law firm in Idaho to go after Diego and Ammon which resulted in over $53 million dollar decision awarded to St. Luke's Hospital essentially obliterating the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness by Diego and Ammon. If you are tired of corruption by the government/private business partnership, if you are tired of lies being the new normal, then help us fight this corruption by supporting families in need. We solicit your input and your ideas. Watch freedomman.ws/Cyrus for frequent updates and status reports. Your donations are sacred, and their use will be governed by an oversight committee for families in need who are facing persecution. FOR MORE INFORMATION SEE www.freedomman.ws