Friends In Need

THIS COULD HAPPEN TO YOU! Baby Cyrus Anderson was ripped from his loving mother’s arms by brutal police force and held at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, Idaho against the will of the parents without any probable cause of harm or danger to the baby. https://freedomman.ws/cyrus/videos/ Exercising their 1st amendment right to assemble and to free speech, the grandfather of baby Cyrus, Diego Rodriguez and close family friend, Ammon Bundy, organized peaceful and lawful protests outside the St. Luke's Hospital until the baby was finally released after 6 days to the rightful custody of the parents. HOWEVER, St. Luke's Hospital was not going to let this go and using its enormous funds from donations, Covid 19 government funds and from patients, hired the biggest law firm in Idaho to go after Diego and Ammon which resulted in over $53 million dollar decision awarded to St. Luke's Hospital essentially obliterating the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness by Diego and Ammon. If you are tired of corruption by the government/private business partnership, if you are tired of lies being the new normal, then help us fight this corruption by supporting families in need. We solicit your input and your ideas. Watch freedomman.ws/Cyrus for frequent updates and status reports. Your donations are sacred, and their use will be governed by an oversight committee for families in need who are facing persecution. FOR MORE INFORMATION SEE www.freedomman.ws
Welcome Home Party ! So happy to see the family altogether ! God Bless each of You.
Continual prayers for God to intervene and destroy the wickedness of the state and corporation partnership.
God bless you and keep you!
Keep fighting!!
You're a good man Ammon. Stand Strong.
We love our patriot supporters. Please none stop praying 🙏
Getting tired of healthcare by gun point and the continuous "safe and effective" vaccine lies.
💕
Our God is Awesome
July 16th, 2024
Thankfully, we reached our original goal and Diego was able to order the trial transcripts. We have turned our attention now to helping families in need - anyone facing the taking of their children and subsequent court persecution/lawfare can request help. Anyone requesting help will be carefully vetted to prove 'need'. Thank you to those who continue to donate to help their neighbors.
November 11th, 2023
Diego Rodriguez, the grandfather of baby Cyrus, sent the letter shown in the above update. As a result of this blessed news, we are reassessing how the funds can best be used. We have received nearly $1400. We appreciate any feedback you might give us. God bless you for your donations.
