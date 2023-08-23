To help the family of Mario Mares

On Jan 6th 2020 over a MILLION Patriots descended on Washington D.C. to fulfill their Constitutional Duty and protest.

Mario Mares was one of the Patriots who used his own money to make the 3000 mile round trip to D.C. so his voice could speak for the 100 Million Americans who couldn't make the trip. And now, like thousands of others, Mario is being politically persecuted by the corrupt justice system based on a TOTAL LIE!

If you are one of those Americans who look around and KNOW things aren't right and getting worse daily, PLEASE consider donating what you can to this American Patriot's defense fund!

Smalltown Texas folks can't afford to go against a corrupt government alone. But this is one small town Texas boy who decided to go stand up for us anyway! Please help!

Well it's 2025 now and everything has changed. There was no evidence of any of the charges other than being there at the Capitol grounds.. outside and never entered the building.. and never had a firearm on my personal. Lies brought by a corrupt government, and the two individuals that cooperated with the government. As of today my case and all charges have been dismissed and the FBI has returned my firearms and other property. I was also Pardoned by the President Trump. We are now on the road to recovery and things are getting better. I want to thank my local community and family, friends for all the support and standing with me .. I want to especially thank God , my family and friends, my friend and attorney along with Trump for everything you have done to support me. I'm doing OK but the damage has been done to me , my family and friends in my community.. and my business.. I believe that not just me, but all the other J6ers along with all the supporters will be made whole. I thank you all .

God be with us all .. this is just the beginning we must continue to keep fighting as not to lose our Country we love so much ..

Have a great day my friends and never give up.. this is God's plan ..



