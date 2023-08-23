To help the family of Mario Mares

Raised:
USD $1,135
Campaign funds will be received by Andrea Mares
On Jan 6th 2020 over a MILLION Patriots descended on Washington D.C. to fulfill their Constitutional Duty and protest.
Mario Mares was one of the Patriots who used his own money to make the 3000 mile round trip to D.C. so his voice could speak for the 100 Million Americans who couldn't make the trip. And now, like thousands of others, Mario is being politically persecuted by the corrupt justice system based on a TOTAL LIE!
If you are one of those Americans who look around and KNOW things aren't right and getting worse daily, PLEASE consider donating what you can to this American Patriot's defense fund!
Smalltown Texas folks can't afford to go against a corrupt government alone. But this is one small town Texas boy who decided to go stand up for us anyway! Please help!
Well it's 2025 now and everything has changed. There was no evidence of any of the charges other than being there at the Capitol grounds.. outside and never entered the building.. and never had a firearm on my personal. Lies brought by a corrupt government, and the two individuals that cooperated with the government. As of today my case and all charges have been dismissed and the FBI has returned my firearms and other property. I was also Pardoned by the President Trump. We are now on the road to recovery and things are getting better. I want to thank my local community and family, friends for all the support and standing with me .. I want to especially thank God , my family and friends, my friend and attorney along with Trump for everything you have done to support me. I'm doing OK but the damage has been done to me , my family and friends in my community.. and my business.. I believe that not just me, but all the other J6ers along with all the supporters will be made whole. I thank you all .
God be with us all .. this is just the beginning we must continue to keep fighting as not to lose our Country we love so much ..
Have a great day my friends and never give up.. this is God's plan ..
God bless you from Arizona
God bless 🙏❤️🙏
Thank you for representing me on Jan 6. May God be with you and your family during this horrible time!
May God bless you & keep you both! 🙏❤️🇺🇲
We are praying for you Mario!❤️
Stay Strong 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
God Bless you Mario!
Hang in there! 🙏❤️
Free the Political Prisoners!!!!
November 29th, 2023
Update #1
Please forgive me in being late to update. Been enjoying my blessing. 🙌
I wanted to share good news. Mario was released from pretrial detention on Nov. 16th. He was being held in DC since the 14th of Aug. He was gone 106 days from Me and I am forever grateful to have him back with me. During his time away we celebrated our 30th anniversary over the phone and thou it surely was different than our past celebrations and I was Thankful for our phone time. This was the longest apart from each other we have been. All I can say is The Lord is 👏 Amazing and We both want to Thank each and everone of you all for your generosity and the prayers said over him and us during this time. We will never be able to Thank You enough! We ask for continued prayers please. 🙏
He was blessed with an amazing lawyer so we ask for prayers for her as well.
Psalm 91. V1 Whoever goes to the LORD for safety, whoever remains under the protection of the Almighty, V2 can say to him, “You are my defender and protector. You are my God; in you I trust.”
