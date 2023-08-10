



Hi, this is Manolito Castro helping Musana Ismail

History and how Kwaka Foundation started as narrated by it’s Director Musana Ismail, I got a big thought after my Aunt decided to tell me what happened to my real parents who gave birth to me because everyday I could ask her where my father if she is my as I knew it before because my friends would laugh at me and make it a point of jokes.



She told me that both my parents died in a fatal accident when I was young at an age of 3 years and I was the only one who survived So that aunt of mine tried to get some help and support from different people and by the grace of our Almighty God.

I was able to be helped out with basic needs which am so thankful and after informing me all that I was in alot of sorrow and was crying that I was an orphan 😥😥 but was ignorant about it 😥😥😥

But after sometime I got a thought in my mind which I think was God's message to me and I called out my aunt one day and I told her about it that what if we try getting orphans and some homeless children get help and support like they did to me and that am now alive and grown up ❣️

As of this month of August 2023 we are having 75 children in total. We have missions like getting a big piece of land where we can build a big orphanage center for them and we stop paying rent.

We can grow some crops which we can depend on and build a school for them since education is the key to success and gett them a medical center for them to solve the problem of medication

