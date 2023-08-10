Help Kaziba Orphanage Center get a Home

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $355
Campaign funds will be received by Manolito Castro
Hi, this is Manolito Castro helping Kaziba Ashiraf
Kaziba Ashiraf is the founder of Kaziba Orphanage Center which is located in Nabidongha, Iganga District Uganda 🇺🇬
They are taking care of about 52 children who are orphans and homeless by providing them with basic needs like food, shelter, education, medication, clothing and many others,
The Reasons why Kaziba also do this in helping the needy because when he was growing up he saw his daddy helping homeless. He also became a part of that after his daddy who was called Kaziba Isma died
He also started this mission of helping the children with the help of his childhood friend Ibraah after realizing that most of the children in his community lost their parents and others are homeless struggling to get what to eat and where to sleep because most families are very poor in their country
Their mission is to make those children’s futures bright by building a big permanent orphanage home because they are renting where they stay and to make them study and someday build a big school for poor families to have access to education for free.
November 29th, 2023
August 19th, 2023
Kaziba Ashiraf and Manolito Casttro are asking Donors to Fund the plan of buying 13 Foam Mattress for 52 Children .
August 11th, 2023
