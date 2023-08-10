Campaign Image

Help Kaziba Orphanage Center get a Home

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $355

Campaign created by Manolito Castro

Campaign funds will be received by Manolito Castro

Help Kaziba Orphanage Center get a Home

Hi, this is Manolito Castro helping Kaziba Ashiraf

Kaziba Ashiraf is the founder of Kaziba Orphanage Center which is located in Nabidongha, Iganga District Uganda 🇺🇬

They are taking care of about 52 children who are orphans and homeless by providing them with basic needs like food, shelter, education, medication, clothing and many others,

The Reasons why Kaziba also do this in helping the needy because when he was growing up he saw his daddy helping homeless. He also became a part of that after his daddy who was called Kaziba Isma died

He also started this mission of helping the children with the help of his childhood friend Ibraah after realizing that most of the children in his community lost their parents and others are homeless struggling to get what to eat and where to sleep because most families are very poor in their country 

Their mission is to make those children’s futures bright by building a big permanent orphanage home because they are renting where they stay and to make them study and someday build a big school for poor families to have access to education for free.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Goodluck and blessings

Emma Pena
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Maricar
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Alex
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Violeta Medina
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 year ago

Hoping to reach the goal

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Update #3 Plan to Buy 2 Water Filter to Prevent Typhoid Fever

November 29th, 2023

Update Update #3 Plan to Buy 2 Water Filter to Prevent Typhoid Fever Image
Update #2 Plan to Buy 13 Foam Mattress for 52 Children

August 19th, 2023

Kaziba Ashiraf and Manolito Casttro are asking Donors to Fund the plan of buying 13 Foam Mattress for 52 Children . 

Update Update #2 Plan to Buy 13 Foam Mattress for 52 Children Image
Update #1 Kaziba and Ibraah

August 11th, 2023

Update Update #1 Kaziba and Ibraah Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo