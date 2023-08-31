Support The Jacoby’s in South Africa

We are the Jacobys and our story begins in Nebraska, USA. We, Scott and Krystal were married on March 15, 2003. In 2004, God called us to Las Vegas, Nevada the first time. During this time, we heard the Lord’s calling on us. Our family moved to Kansas City, Missouri so Scott could attend Shepherd School of Ministry. After graduation, God called our family back to Las Vegas. Scott was soon ordained and became the Youth Pastor at Grace City Vegas. Krystal was a Youth Leader and also worked full time.

After five years in Las Vegas, we felt God calling us to something more. In 2017, our family moved to Heinichen, Germany for a Discipleship Training School (DTS) with Youth with a Mission. (YWAM) In 2018, their team’s Outreach Phase embarked on a mission trip to Worcester and Muizenberg, South Africa. Before we left Germany, we prayed that someone in South Africa would ask us to stay and be on staff. On our last day, a man named Phil asked us to pray about pioneering a new YWAM base in Gordon’s Bay. It was then, Scott and Krystal knew they would return, someday.

Fast forward, five years… God said, “It’s time to move. It’s time to go.” The Lord has called us to Gordon’s Bay, South Africa to work with Hopespring African Mission and begin the work to start the new YWAM base there. We know when God calls, He provides. We are looking for partners to financially help us move, stay, and live out God’s calling upon our lives.