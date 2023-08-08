Shadoe at Nite Livestream

Hey folks Shadoe here,

Over the past three years, we have built an incredible community of like-minded people looking for answers as the insanity of the world continues to build.

I would hate to see it come to an end.

As you know over the past two months my Facebook page, with over 50 thousand followers (it was my main broadcast platform) was "restricted" and demonetized. As such I lost a large percentage of income which I have yet to replace as that page will remain demonetized as per an FB email received today. The page is also heavily deranked rendering it nearly useless, likely because of "the online streaming act" put in place by the Trudeau government in June and FB's penchant for "fact checking", then removing factual posts.

I am now starting a new "censorship-proof" platform and while it's under construction I need your ongoing help to keep this thing alive.

Our audience is large. Weekly streams average out to 55 thousand between X (Twitter) and Rumble. Imagine if 1000 people threw down 10 bucks each?

10 bucks. That's it.

To put that in perspective:

A breakfast bagel and a large double-double at Tim Hortons is just over 8 bucks.

McDonald's Quarter Pounder BLT extra meal is $10.49

A "Touchdown Pack" to see the SK Roughriders (excluding Labour Day) $169.00

**All prices are before tax**

Putting this show together each day (aside from answering emails, tracking down guests, organizing and optimizing social media, etc) takes time and effort.

This is what I do, it is not a hobby and requires plenty of effort. I enjoy doing this show for you very much and it's my sincere hope you'll decide to support the show and my efforts to become resistant to censorship in the not-too-distant future. This is crucial to stay on the air, keep our community going and allow the flow of information to continue.

Thanks so much,

Shadoe

PS: On a personal note, many of you have reached out with warm wishes and to tell me what our community means to you. Thank you. I am very proud of what we've accomplished so far and I love you all.