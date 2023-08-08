Shadoe at Nite Livestream

Goal:
CAD $5,000
Campaign funds will be received by Dale Vickner
Hey folks Shadoe here,
Over the past three years, we have built an incredible community of like-minded people looking for answers as the insanity of the world continues to build.
I would hate to see it come to an end.
As you know over the past two months my Facebook page, with over 50 thousand followers (it was my main broadcast platform) was "restricted" and demonetized. As such I lost a large percentage of income which I have yet to replace as that page will remain demonetized as per an FB email received today. The page is also heavily deranked rendering it nearly useless, likely because of "the online streaming act" put in place by the Trudeau government in June and FB's penchant for "fact checking", then removing factual posts.
I am now starting a new "censorship-proof" platform and while it's under construction I need your ongoing help to keep this thing alive.
Our audience is large. Weekly streams average out to 55 thousand between X (Twitter) and Rumble. Imagine if 1000 people threw down 10 bucks each?
10 bucks. That's it.
To put that in perspective:
A breakfast bagel and a large double-double at Tim Hortons is just over 8 bucks.
McDonald's Quarter Pounder BLT extra meal is $10.49
A "Touchdown Pack" to see the SK Roughriders (excluding Labour Day) $169.00
**All prices are before tax**
Putting this show together each day (aside from answering emails, tracking down guests, organizing and optimizing social media, etc) takes time and effort.
This is what I do, it is not a hobby and requires plenty of effort. I enjoy doing this show for you very much and it's my sincere hope you'll decide to support the show and my efforts to become resistant to censorship in the not-too-distant future. This is crucial to stay on the air, keep our community going and allow the flow of information to continue.
Thanks so much,
Shadoe
PS: On a personal note, many of you have reached out with warm wishes and to tell me what our community means to you. Thank you. I am very proud of what we've accomplished so far and I love you all.
Thanks so much for all you do!
Continued success with truthful news and some humour. We watch each and every night ( Rumble for all access so it can stream on our TV, and the extension on an i pad, harder on old eyes). I will definitely renew my subscription in February. Best $ spent . I`ll lobby Pierre to Fund the Shadoe at Nite real news. Tricia & Mick
Keep up the good work Blessings!
Shadoe ... really appreciate the quality of your reporting and your sincerity. You were a shining light and ray of hope during the dark days of the 'planned-eMmmic' and associated nonsense. Have a wonderful 2025.
Keep going you doing amazing job
GO Shadoe GO!
Keep fighting.Freedom is never free.God Bless
Great journalism Shadoe, keep the news flowing.
Love your show Shadoe. I only found your show in December 2023. I wish I had found you earlier. I used to listen to you on the radio here in Winnipeg. Keep bringing the truth. Canadians need to here the truth in this crazy world we live in. I pray you get the financial support you deserve. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Shadoe, you have a calling to do this show. I have watched it for nearly 3 years now. You have great guests and an even hand with your messaging. You are a pursuer of the truth and that is greatly appreciated. I hope you can continue to do what you are gifted at. I understand the unability to pay bills. We are about two months behind with our bills but keep the faith that things will get better.
Thank you Shadoe!!! You have been my info resource and inspiration. Merry Christmas and all the best to you!!
I enjoy your programs greatly They are very informative and factual It would be very disappointing to see your show end . God bless you for everything you do and wishing you a Merry Christmas and Health and Happiness for the coming year
I thoroughly enjoy your show and the variety of guests that you are able to have that speak about events that aren't being shown by the Government Corporate Media. May this small contribution help you to make ends meet. I feel that your show is important and we as a society would be poorer without it. Merry Christmas Shadoe and may the New Year be one of peace and good health. Thank-you!
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. “Fight, fight, fight”!
Please stay on the air! I listed to you all the time and thank you for your diligence and knowledge...
Merry Christmas Shadoe. Don’t know what I would do without my daily dose of sanity. Thanks for what you do!
Thanks Shadoe we look forward to your show. Merry Christmas.
