Supporting Rebbecca Nettling

Hello my name is Mark Nettling in care of Rebbecca Nettling in hope in supporting her financial and physically she is putting up with a lot of health issues as well with a huge hernia with pain and discomfort and other issues she is finding it hard to get to appointments and to even get around with a reliable electric wheelchair its even getting unpredictable its broken down again we are having troubles even to to grocery stores and retrieve food where there is deals we have no vehicle to rely on. and no family to help as we get shamed and negativity.This is a vary serious health issue and the doctors are not doing anything other than to help accept give medication and pills ((( Not what she need )) other than her life back. Surgeons and Doctors just say no to surgery.and picks on her mental state is one of the draw backs not having surgery even the bariatric surgeons are acting the same way..answers are no no no its full of stress and disbelief what my wife is going through. As well what the doctors say.