Supporting Rebbecca Nettling

Raised:
CAD $125
Campaign funds will be received by Mark Nettling
Hello my name is Mark Nettling in care of Rebbecca Nettling in hope in supporting her financial and physically she is putting up with a lot of health issues as well with a huge hernia with pain and discomfort and other issues she is finding it hard to get to appointments and to even get around with a reliable electric wheelchair its even getting unpredictable its broken down again we are having troubles even to to grocery stores and retrieve food where there is deals we have no vehicle to rely on. and no family to help as we get shamed and negativity.This is a vary serious health issue and the doctors are not doing anything other than to help accept give medication and pills ((( Not what she need )) other than her life back. Surgeons and Doctors just say no to surgery.and picks on her mental state is one of the draw backs not having surgery even the bariatric surgeons are acting the same way..answers are no no no its full of stress and disbelief what my wife is going through. As well what the doctors say.
May 18th, 2024
Update on the hernia... Went to the clinic 2 times to see dr.Penner in Toronto had Ct Scan done on Feburary 26th and the results were..March 27th..Progress Notes
Todd Penner at 27/3/2024 11:15 AM
Saw Rebecca Nettling. I really examined her and also reviewed the CT scan images reviewed her anatomy.
Her CT scans difficult to interpret. Her body habitus made the images are difficult to determine. Nonetheless she has a large abdominal hernia in the upper abdomen containing small bowel and stomach and large bowel.
It is quite clear the sleeve gastrectomy will be impossible. I made it very clear to her that surgery not possible for her.
She has tried Ozempic and had some symptoms that she could not tolerate eating anything.
I offered to refer her to our medical weight loss program and we will arrange for her to see her again for video follow-up in 4 months..
And that's it 2 hours to get to Toronto and no way is surgery is possible for now but Dr.Penner said in 2 years we should have better Technology like the United States i'm stuck and need help this hernia isn't going to get better just worst Please help me any donations will be part of this journey to get the help i need and for family if i don't make it Thank you..
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.