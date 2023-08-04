Save TNT from Bill C18

Since 2019, we at The National Telegraph have been trying to give Canadians and Independent and unique take on news and current events. It was all going well until the Trudeau government enacted Bill C-18, which has destroyed a Canadian news outlets ability to succeed online.

The bill created (likely intentionally) a situation in which Google and Facebook, which are the two most important sites to utilize to drive traffic and therefore revenue to our website.

Now we face a situation where we cannot generate enough revenue from standard means to keep doing the news in Canada. However, we strongly believe in what we are doing and want to keep holding the government to account. In order to keep going we are kindly asking you to donate so that we can carry on and show the Trudeau government that quashing decent is not as easy as he thought it would be.