Please help my family thank you

Hi. I’m a divorced Christian father of three. Two boys, ages 14 and 10, and a girl 15 years old. I'm having a hard time paying basic utilities and basic necessities for my family.

My 10 year old has severe regressive autism. He was five when he regressed. He requires 24 hour care. He eats out of a bottle, around 20 a day, wears a diaper and doesn't talk. If you have a child with regressive autism or know someone, you will understand what our days are like.

My son was not like this until a few years ago family court ordered he get 17 vaccine doses at once, even though we had always submitted our religious objections to vaccination. My other children also were forced the same, but it was my youngest that was the most hurt. After he was given all the shots, he ended up in the hospital and he regressed into autism.

Their mother has been gone and not heard from for almost 4 years. She unfortunately made bad choices and I will leave it at that.

My oldest son was born blind in one of his eyes, but he's a straight-A student, saved and soon to be baptized. My oldest daughter is also a straight-A student, saved and baptized.

My youngest son needs 24 hour care I'm the only one that can do it, with his older siblings helping out as much as they can. It’s very hard to make ends meet with all his speech, occupational, and physical therapy and other appointments.

I am so proud of all my kids, they never complain, but it just kills me inside to see them go without many basic things and not have what they need as they go through these obstacles with our family.

I have cut out everything I can. My kids have no phones, no cable. No Christmas or birthday presents for three years now except from our church that has helped as they can but it’s very tough right now for our congregation.

I am asking and praying for money for gas and truck insurance to get my kids to school and back, and for household sanitation products and such. I’m reaching out to organizations and trying to find a way to make ends meet on my own. In the meantime, my kids and I are grateful for your help.

Thank you, and God bless you and your family.