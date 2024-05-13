Please help my family thank you

Raised:
Hi. I’m a divorced Christian father of three. Two boys, ages 14 and 10, and a girl 15 years old. I'm having a hard time paying basic utilities and basic necessities for my family.
My 10 year old has severe regressive autism. He was five when he regressed. He requires 24 hour care. He eats out of a bottle, around 20 a day, wears a diaper and doesn't talk. If you have a child with regressive autism or know someone, you will understand what our days are like.
My son was not like this until a few years ago family court ordered he get 17 vaccine doses at once, even though we had always submitted our religious objections to vaccination. My other children also were forced the same, but it was my youngest that was the most hurt. After he was given all the shots, he ended up in the hospital and he regressed into autism.
Their mother has been gone and not heard from for almost 4 years. She unfortunately made bad choices and I will leave it at that.
My oldest son was born blind in one of his eyes, but he's a straight-A student, saved and soon to be baptized. My oldest daughter is also a straight-A student, saved and baptized.
My youngest son needs 24 hour care I'm the only one that can do it, with his older siblings helping out as much as they can. It’s very hard to make ends meet with all his speech, occupational, and physical therapy and other appointments.
I am so proud of all my kids, they never complain, but it just kills me inside to see them go without many basic things and not have what they need as they go through these obstacles with our family.
I have cut out everything I can. My kids have no phones, no cable. No Christmas or birthday presents for three years now except from our church that has helped as they can but it’s very tough right now for our congregation.
I am asking and praying for money for gas and truck insurance to get my kids to school and back, and for household sanitation products and such. I’m reaching out to organizations and trying to find a way to make ends meet on my own. In the meantime, my kids and I are grateful for your help.
Thank you, and God bless you and your family.
Don't give up. Tom Renz , Aaron Siri, or Jeff Childers are lawyers that might be able to help you eventually to sue the judge. Times are changing and vaccine injuries are coming to the forefront. The judge forced (assault) risky drugs on your children. He had no right to.do so. Don't give up.
Good luck. Keep enduring. God is in the details
Wishing you and your loved ones health and happiness
God Bless You. I will be praying for you and your Children. I will also pray that an attorney will represent you against the judge who ordered this injurious action, as well as your x-wife and doctors for complying.
That judge is an ignorant egomaniac. Good luck to you and God bless your efforts.
Cried watching this interview & read about everything. You’re an amazing example of a man & a father. I pray that God blesses you more than ever moving forward & watches over the development of your children.. Your Ex, her attorney, the Judge & the doctors should be ashamed of what they did to your kids & you. Very triggered.. Bless your youngest. From a young black man & his young korean gf.
David, hang in there. This should never have happened to you and your children. It is absolutely horrendous. God is good, and justice will be served. I and many will be praying for you. May the Lord God provide for you, and bless the days ahead for you and your beautiful children. Cindy
This entire story from start to finish breaks my heart. I am proud of David for telling his story, and under duress. He is a man of courage driven by the love for his children. We must stand against this tyranny, and the loss of medical choice freedom. No one in America should have the power to say, "Roll up your sleeve for this injection or else." I will continue to pray for this family.
I pray for God to bring justice to this judge and healing to this family.
God bless you, Come Lord Jesus, Come
God Bless You, David! May your journey become easier in the days ahead.
So sorry this has happened to you. Our judicial system and many other institutions have become wholly corrupted. Your family’s civil rights were violated. The judge should be removed from the bench and held liable for violation of your rights. He basically forced your family to take a substance into their bodies against their will.
God bless you and your family
Pray for you and your sweet family every night.
Your brothers and sisters in Christ may not be in your local Church, but we are out there. God bless you and protect you, make your paths straight. Don't ever let go of our Father's hand - he will not forsake you.
October 18th, 2024
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/isaac-ihben-autism-vaccine-injury/
May 13th, 2024
Hi thank you for all your help through this last year it has been better than the last 4 years with all your help. Please pray for us that God will continue to bless us and fulfill our needs . Isaac has been doing great at ABA , speech ,pt and ot. Thankyou for your support we couldn't do it without you all
February 4th, 2024
November 1st, 2023
Hi everyone ty so much for all your help and i appreciate all your generosity . We still run about 300 dollars a month short. But Through the Lord and your help we have made it through one month at a time in the last 3 months . My sons therepy and with his talking device , we have seen great improvements. His therepy has really helped . But its an hour each way during the week. Its hard to get any time now hes not at school and with all the extra expensesbut he needs it so much. Ty again and may God bless you and your family
September 22nd, 2023
Hi thank you everyone for all your help this last 2 months have been so much better .The Lord through your help has helped us so much .My family is short every month and i am thankful gor all your help. my sons medical appointments are making it difficult on us financial. He now starts aba and will go 20 hours a week. he will be also starting appointments an hour each way 5 days a week. Thank you again for everyone's generous support and may God bless you and your families
