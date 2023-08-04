Campaign Image

Helping Virginia Genito Pay for Repairs

Goal:

 USD $5,300

Raised:

 USD $3,875

Campaign created by Michael Behr

Campaign funds will be received by Virginia Genito

Virginia Genito, a long-time Keeper of the Flame and wife to Joseph Genito, has had a number of costly repairs come upon her for which she does not have the income to pay for. Instead they are going on her credit cards which will only increase the costs for each item..

Virginia is not complaining, that's not her style (Joseph would not allow that anyhow) so I offered to help her by starting a GiveSendGo campaign for her.

Here is a list of what has come upon her in this last month:

  • $2,000 to repair her 1998 Subaru
  • $1,055 to repair the deck on her single-wide manufactured home.
  • Roof repairs for $1,250.
  • Upcoming costs of building protection for her outdoor electric meter to protect it from falling ice
  • Seal coating her asphalt driveway $300 (required by owner).
  • And she has to get a new computer for $1,000, a new printer.
  • And, this all with an increase in health care and lot rent expenses.

She currently works part time from her home as an independent contractor for The Summit Lighthouse.

Any amount you could spare will help.

Thank you very much.

M KH
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

M KH
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Constance Ortiz
$ 156.00 USD
1 year ago

Onward and upward!

Montanasuze
$ 70.00 USD
1 year ago

May this help bring comfort and relief.

Hidden Trails
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Perle Rine
$ 35.00 USD
1 year ago

Dear Virginia, May you be blessed with divine prosperity in every facet of your life which you so lovingly pour out to others

Hope
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

A Friend
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

M KH
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 year ago

Victory and Abundance! 🩷💚🩷

Anonymous Giver
$ 111.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless Virginia 🙏💞

Patricia Conant
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Good fortune! Go team!!

Kirsten
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you for your dedication to the Masters.

Constance
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for the outpouring of God's abundance upon you, Virginia, so that you can continue your mission! Upward and onward!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 year ago

May God's Blessings be upon you, Virginia!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you and Joseph, stalwart chelas of Saint Germain.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

