Helping Virginia Genito Pay for Repairs

Virginia Genito, a long-time Keeper of the Flame and wife to Joseph Genito, has had a number of costly repairs come upon her for which she does not have the income to pay for. Instead they are going on her credit cards which will only increase the costs for each item..

Virginia is not complaining, that's not her style (Joseph would not allow that anyhow) so I offered to help her by starting a GiveSendGo campaign for her.

Here is a list of what has come upon her in this last month:



$2,000 to repair her 1998 Subaru

$1,055 to repair the deck on her single-wide manufactured home.

Roof repairs for $1,250.

Upcoming costs of building protection for her outdoor electric meter to protect it from falling ice

Seal coating her asphalt driveway $300 (required by owner).

And she has to get a new computer for $1,000, a new printer.

And, this all with an increase in health care and lot rent expenses.

She currently works part time from her home as an independent contractor for The Summit Lighthouse.

Any amount you could spare will help.

Thank you very much.