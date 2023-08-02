Hawaii Sensitive Places Defense Fund

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $14,609
Campaign funds will be received by Jon Abbott
Aloha,
Once again we are humbly asking for your help in pushing back against Act 52 (SB1230) that was enacted into law last month. This egregious law makes it illegal for lawful gun owners who have obtained a concealed carry license from carrying their lawful firearm almost everywhere outside their home! Your fellow Hawaiian Citizens have sued the state and are now facing an uphill battle- the State has hired DC attorneys to defend this unconstitutional law in court. We need your continued support to pay for historians, documents, affidavits, and the mountain of legal costs to come. The fact the State of Hawaii hired these big shots is proof they are scared we can win. Please donate what you can.
Thank you Mr. Abbott for your work.
Wanted to donate 19.59. When Hawaii gained statehood. But 20 it is.
Go get’em Alan
Keep up the fight
God bless you and thank you for what you are doing for all of us.
Let’s win
November 2nd, 2023
Aloha,
I wanted to thank all of you who have donated and made today possible. While it is not yet permanent, the injunction won by our attorneys Alan Beck and Kevin OGrady is now having an impact beyond what we expected. City and County of Honolulu is now stating on their website that the injunction is being applied to ACT 52. With that said, this is not legal advise where you can now legally carry concealed. Go check out the Hawaii Firearms Coalition pages on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
https://www.facebook.com/hificoorg/
https://www.instagram.com/p/CzKEZYpSdoU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
This victory is because of you! Please share the victory with those you know in the gun community. Let's get the word out that we can and are winning here in Hawaii.
Mahalo,
Jon
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.