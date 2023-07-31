Supporting Julienne Davis's Cancer Treatment Costs

I honestly never thought I'd be starting a Give Send Go campaign. I thought I wouldn't get cancer either. But here I am with breast cancer. I admit I was scared when I found out because my dear mother died at only 55 years old of this foul disease but, strengthened by my faith, I began to navigate the broken medical system in order to get the treatment I required and not get delayed or bogged down in time consuming and sometimes unnecessary medical industry protocols, diagnostics and consultations.

Fortunately, I feel God has guided me to the right path to heal myself both holistically and medically with diet, supplements, vitamins, and more specifically a newer alternative type of surgery which freezes and kills the cancer cells called cryoablation. The downside is even if I had insurance (which I don't because it's unaffordable) this new treatment is something insurance won't pay for. But I believe in my heart of hearts this is the best treatment for me.

Here's the downside: I have to pay for everything all at once and up front. So, being artists, as my husband and I are, we don't have a lot of spare money... and we will be maxing out our bank accounts and our main credit cards to pay for this unexpected emergency. We won't have much or any left to continue to pay our bills and support ourselves generally.

Initially we need $18,500 for the cryoablation ... and then after that we need a little more still for additional blood work and a follow up ultrasound and doctors visits.

I'm humbly appealing to my friends or anyone else out there to help us with these initial bills. I feel a true life change happening with me being faced with this and I want to help others should they be faced with cancer at some point, but I need to be alive and be a success story to do this. Will you help me to be that success story? The "I beat cancer, on my own terms as I'm a thinking, proactive, determined person and I WILL cure myself of this, with your help." Yes, THAT kind of story. I'm navigating both the holistic, naturopathic and traditional medical industries to find this path to wellness... but my husband and I just plain don't have the funds to do this on our own. ANY amount is gratefully accepted. I promise to keep you all updated on my progress and I am also very grateful for any prayers you can offer up for me right now.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you all so much... and God bless us all as we journey through this thing called life.



